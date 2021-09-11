




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Typhoon Kiko makes landfall over Batanes
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 11, 2021 | 9:45am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Typhoon Kiko makes landfall over Batanes
Satellite image captured on April 17, 2021 shows Typhoon Kiko (Chanthu).
PAGASA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kiko (international name: Chanthu), which packs winds of up to 215 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 265 kph, made landfall over Ivana, Batanes at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.



In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Kiko is forecast to maintain its strength while crossing the Babuyan-Batanes area in the next 12 hours, but is expected to begin weakening later Saturday or Sunday as it undergoes another eyewall replacement cycle.



“Further weakening will continue throughout the forecast period as the typhoon interacts with the rugged terrain of Taiwan,” PAGASA said.



As of 8 a.m., the following areas are under PAGASA’s Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals.



TCWS No. 4



(Very destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours)



    
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands
    • 




TCWS No. 3



(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)



    
	
  • 
	
    Northwestern portion of Babuyan Islands
    
	
    • 




TCWS No. 2



(Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



    
	
  • The rest of Babuyan Islands
    • 




TCWS. No 1



(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



    
	
  • Mainland Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Norte
    • 




What to expect



In the next 24 hours, PAGASA said Kiko will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Babuyan Islands and Batanes.



It added that moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao and Kalinga.



Kiko is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing monsoon rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.



PAGASA also warns of a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge reaching two to three meters in the next 24 hours.



"Rising sea water along with the high waves from the shoreline moving inland may cause flooding in the low-lying coastal localities of Batanes and northeastern Cagayan including Babuyan Islands," the state weather bureau said.



It added that rough to phenomenal seas reaching 2.5 to 15 meters are expected in the next 24 hours over the seaboards of areas where TCWS is hoisted, making sea travel risky for all types of vessels.



Meanwhile, moderate to rough seas reaching 1.2 to 3.5 meters will be expected over the eastern seaboards of northern and central Luzon that are not under TCWS, making sea travel risky for those using small seacrafts.



A gale warning is up over the seaboards of Zambales, Bataan, the western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands.



PAGASA said Kiko will move generally northward or north northeastward from Sunday and pass over the sea east of Taiwan. The state weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility of landfall over Taiwan.



Kiko is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday evening or early Monday morning.



Forecast position



    
	
  • Saturday afternoon: Over the coastal waters of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Sunday morning: 200 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Sunday afternoon: 425 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Monday morning: 720 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

