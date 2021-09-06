DOH logs new record-high 22,415 COVID-19 cases

Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday listed 22,415 coronavirus cases, its new highest daily rise since the pandemic hit.

September 6 marks the fourth straight day of authorities reporting more than 20,000 additional infections. It pushed the country's total to 2,103,331.

Today's figures also saw active cases up by 2,195 from the 157,438 on September 5. The Department of Health said eight laboratories did not submit test results.

Active cases : 159,633 or 7.6% of the total

Recoveries : 20,109, bringing the number to 1,909,361

Deaths: 103, or now 34,337 in total

GCQ for NCR