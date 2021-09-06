




































































 




   

   









DOH logs new record-high 22,415 COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 4:01pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH logs new record-high 22,415 COVID-19 cases
Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday listed 22,415 coronavirus cases, its new highest daily rise since the pandemic hit. 



September 6 marks the fourth straight day of authorities reporting more than 20,000 additional infections. It pushed the country's total to 2,103,331.



Today's figures also saw active cases up by 2,195 from the 157,438 on September 5. The Department of Health said eight laboratories did not submit test results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 159,633 or 7.6% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 20,109, bringing the number to 1,909,361
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 103, or now 34,337 in total
    • 




GCQ for NCR 



    
	
  • Malacañang said Metro Manila would revert to General Community Quarantine starting September 8 as a pilot area for its "granular" lockdown.
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH reported 279 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant, 245 of which are local cases and Metro Manila accounting for 51. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • There are now 15.03 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That is 19.49% of the government's goal of inoculating up to 70 million this year. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Vice President Leni Robredo scored President Rodrigo Duterte for seemingly being more focused on politics than in managing the government's pandemic response. The Palace, in response, referred to Robredo as a canddiate in the 2022 elections even if she has yet to decide on running.
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

