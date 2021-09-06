




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 1:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8
A cop joins rounds as the local government imposed a seven-day granular lockdown on Block 41 Zones 4, 5, and 9 at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Friday midnight, March 12, 2021.
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila, which will serve as the pilot area for the implementation of a granular lockdown system, will revert to a less strict General Community Quarantine starting September 8 until the end of the month, Malacañang announced Monday. 



Palace spokesman Harry Roque said guidelines for the granular lockdowns will be released later Monday or Tuesday "at the latest" — a day before the shift to the new system is scheduled to take place. 



Roque also said the new classifications were approved by the government's pandemic task force, which means they are still subject to President Rodrigo Duterte's approval. Duterte, however, often decides to accept the task force's recommendations. 



The granular lockdown system was first confirmed by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on September 4 but Roque said the announcement was premature as there was no approved resolution from the pandemic task force at the time. 



READ: Granular lockdown system starts September 8



The palace spokesman added that he could not offer any further details on the new granular lockdown system at the moment. 



"During this period, the Guidelines for Pilot Areas shall be observed supplemented by the IATF Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, as amended," the resolution read.



Below is the full list of new quarantine classifications announced by Roque which will be implemented starting September 8: 



Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) :



    
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Lucena City
    • 
	
  • Rizal
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • Iloilo province 
    • 
	
  • Iloilo City 
    • 
	
  • Cagayan de Oro City 
    • 




General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with "heightened restrictions": 



    
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Pangasianan
    • 
	
  • Quezon
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Naga City 
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Bacolod City 
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Cebu province 
    • 
	
  • Lapu-Lapu City 
    • 
	
  • Negoros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Sur
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao City 
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Davao de Oro
    • 
	
  • Davao Occidental
    • 
	
  • Butuan City 
    • 




GCQ



    
	
  • Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • Baguio City
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Benguet
    • 
	
  • Dagupan City
    • 
	
  • Santiago City 
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Isabela
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Occidential Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Cebu City 
    • 
	
  • Mandaue City 
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga City 
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • Iligan City 
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao del Sur
    • 
	
  • General Santos City 
    • 
	
  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 
	
  • Sarangani
    • 
	
  • North Cotabato
    • 
	
  • South Cotabato
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Cotabato City
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Sur
    • 




— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from James Relativo 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 US: China can&rsquo;t require reporting for South China Sea passage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US: China can’t require reporting for South China Sea passage


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
China’s new action requiring ships to report innocent passage in the South China Sea “seems to run directly counter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Granular lockdown system starts September 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Granular lockdown system starts September 8


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has approved the implementation of a granular lockdown system starting Sept. 8...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coconut industry renews calls to tap VCO vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coconut industry renews calls to tap VCO vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coconut processors and manufacturers have renewed calls for the government to consider tapping the antiviral, health boosting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH has final say on vaccine booster shots &ndash; DOST
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH has final say on vaccine booster shots – DOST


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health will make the final decision on whether there will be booster shots against COVID-19 to curb the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to lift travel ban on 10 countries on September 6
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to lift travel ban on 10 countries on September 6


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday &mdash; PAGASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday — PAGASA


                              

                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said Jolina is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, and make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursda...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Duterte more focused on politics than COVID-19 response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Duterte more focused on politics than COVID-19 response


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We should be talking about how the problem is very serious and we should do something about it."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she is not open to running as senator in the 2022 national polls.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted TCWS No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 LPAs to bring rain over Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 LPAs to bring rain over Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The entire country will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as two low-pressure areas have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with