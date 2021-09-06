Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8

A cop joins rounds as the local government imposed a seven-day granular lockdown on Block 41 Zones 4, 5, and 9 at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Friday midnight, March 12, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila, which will serve as the pilot area for the implementation of a granular lockdown system, will revert to a less strict General Community Quarantine starting September 8 until the end of the month, Malacañang announced Monday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said guidelines for the granular lockdowns will be released later Monday or Tuesday "at the latest" — a day before the shift to the new system is scheduled to take place.

Roque also said the new classifications were approved by the government's pandemic task force, which means they are still subject to President Rodrigo Duterte's approval. Duterte, however, often decides to accept the task force's recommendations.

The granular lockdown system was first confirmed by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on September 4 but Roque said the announcement was premature as there was no approved resolution from the pandemic task force at the time.

The palace spokesman added that he could not offer any further details on the new granular lockdown system at the moment.

"During this period, the Guidelines for Pilot Areas shall be observed supplemented by the IATF Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines, as amended," the resolution read.

Below is the full list of new quarantine classifications announced by Roque which will be implemented starting September 8:

Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) :

Apayao

Bataan

Bulacan

Cavite

Lucena City

Rizal

Laguna

Iloilo province

Iloilo City

Cagayan de Oro City

General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with "heightened restrictions":

Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Norte

Cagayan

Pangasianan

Quezon

Batangas

Naga City

Antique

Bacolod City

Capiz

Cebu province

Lapu-Lapu City

Negoros Oriental

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Davao City

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Butuan City

GCQ

Metro Manila

Baguio City

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Dagupan City

Santiago City

Quirino

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Tarlac

Occidential Mindoro

Puerto Princesa

Aklan

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Iligan City

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from James Relativo