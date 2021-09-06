




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines reports 279 more Delta cases ahead of easing curbs
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 2:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines reports 279 more Delta cases ahead of easing curbs
Health workers attend to COVID-19 patients at the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital which was turned into an intensive care unit on Sept.  2, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Monday said they detected 279 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.



The new figures pushed the country's count to 2,068. 





It came on the same day the government announced it would relax quarantine curbs in Metro Manila, which accounted for 51 of the additional Delta infections. 



Officials said 245 are local cases, 21 are Filipinos returning from abroad, while 13 are still up for verification. 



The Department of Health said apart from the capital region, new cases also came from: 



    
	
  • 35 - Calabarzon 
    • 
	
  • 24 - Central Luzon
    • 
	
  • 22 - Northern Mindanao 
    • 
	
  • 19 - Bicol Region 
    • 
	
  • 17 - Ilocos Region
    • 
	
  • 17 - Cagayan Valley
    • 
	
  • 14 - Eastern Visayas
    • 
	
  • 13 - Cordillera Administrative Region
    • 
	
  • 10 - Davao Region 
    • 
	
  • 5 - Central Visayas
    • 
	
  • 5 - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
    • 
	
  • 1 - Zamboanga Peninsula
    • 




DOH added eight have died from the new Delta cases, two remain as active and two still being verified, while 267 have been listed as recovered.



"With the sustained increase in the detection of Delta variant cases," the agency said, "the DOH strongly reiterates to the public the strict adherence to the minimum public health standards as a crucial support to vaccination efforts to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 and its variants."






Apart from Delta variant cases, there were also 29 of the Alpha, first detected in the United Kingdom, as well as 28 of the Beta, first seen in South Africa. 



Some 13 individuals, meanwhile, tested positive for the homegrown P.3 variant, which the World Health Organization had downgraded to a variant "under alerts for monitoring."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 US: China can&rsquo;t require reporting for South China Sea passage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US: China can’t require reporting for South China Sea passage


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
China’s new action requiring ships to report innocent passage in the South China Sea “seems to run directly counter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she is not open to running as senator in the 2022 national polls.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Palace spokesman Harry Roque said guidelines for the granular lockdowns will be released later Monday or Tuesday "at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Granular lockdown system starts September 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Granular lockdown system starts September 8


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has approved the implementation of a granular lockdown system starting Sept. 8...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coconut industry renews calls to tap VCO vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coconut industry renews calls to tap VCO vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coconut processors and manufacturers have renewed calls for the government to consider tapping the antiviral, health boosting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 13.79% of Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't raises herd immunity target to 90%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
13.79% of Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't raises herd immunity target to 90%


                              

                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
While the government surpassed its daily target of administering 500,000 jabs daily on September 3, it fell short of the same...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far on the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far on the granular lockdown system in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"This is more flexible. Where there is an infection, there will be a lockdown. We need a flexible policy, in the sense that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday &mdash; PAGASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Jolina' seen to make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursday — PAGASA


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said Jolina is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, and make landfall over Northern Luzon on Thursda...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Duterte more focused on politics than COVID-19 response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Duterte more focused on politics than COVID-19 response


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We should be talking about how the problem is very serious and we should do something about it."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted TCWS No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with