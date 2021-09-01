Comelec OKs voter registration in MECQ areas starting September 6

A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Election has approved the resumption of voter registration in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine, spokesperson James Jimenez said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Jimenez said the Comelec en banc has approved “conduct of registration from 8AM to 5PM in areas under [MECQ] starting September 6.”

He added that voter registrations in malls tapped by the commission will also be allowed.

No other details have been given.

ATTENTION: COMELEC en banc just now approves conduct of registration, from 8AM - 5PM, in areas under MECQ, starting September 6, 2021. In-mall voter registration will be allowed. Details to follow. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) September 1, 2021

The Comelec, in earlier resolutions, only allowed voter registration in areas that transitioned to looser protocols under general community quarantine or modified GCQ status.

This latest development came as several groups urged the poll body to extend the period for voter sign ups as registration were suspended under ECQ and MECQ.

Metro Manila was put under ECQ for two weeks in August and will remain under MECQ until September 7.

The Comelec has earlier rejected calls to move the deadline for voter registration beyond September 30, but has instead allowed longer hours for sign-ups and added holidays and Saturdays for registration. — Kristine Joy Patag