CHR: Proposed segregation of vaccinated, unvaccinated may lead to 'undue discrimination'

Residents receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine at the "Vaccine Express" of Vice President Leni Robredo's team in San Pedro Laguna on Aug. 28, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The proposal to increase the mobility of fully vaccinated people and restrict the movement of the unvaccinated between work and home only may lead to “undue discrimination,” the Commission on Human Rights said on Tuesday.

CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia stressed that the country’s supply of life-saving jabs is still limited at the moment.

“Even if we treat greater mobility as an incentive to get vaccinated, the challenge on vaccine supply in the country remains,” De Guia said in a statement.

Only 13.7 million of the country’s 110 million population have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since the government’s vaccination program began in March. Meanwhile, more than 19 million have received partial protection.

The commission said that a significant proportion of the population will be restricted should the proposal push through.

“Any mode of restriction of rights, such as the people’s freedom of movement, should be based on scientific evidence; should neither arbitrary nor discriminatory; and should especially be mindful of its possible disproportionate impacts to marginalized populations,” De Guia said.

The CHR official called on the government to increase vaccine supply and ramp up vaccination efforts across the country to protect the unvaccinated.

“In search for a more sustainable solution, we remind the government to always consider respect for the rights of all and ensure that no one is left behind,” De Guia said.

Health authorities on Tuesday reported 13,827 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections to 1.98 million. — Gaea Katreena Cabico