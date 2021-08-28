Philippines logs record-high 19,441 new COVID-19 cases

Shoppers stay at the assigned dining area inside a mall in Antipolo City on Aug. 24, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 19,441 COVID-19 infections—the highest daily rise since the pandemic began—as the country battles a fresh surge driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

This brought the country's total caseload to 1,935,700.

Active cases : 142,679 or 7.4% of the total

: 142,679 or 7.4% of the total Recoveries : 19,191 or, bringing total to 1,760,013

: 19,191 or, bringing total to 1,760,013 Deaths: 167, raising toll to 33,008

In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 27.5% out of 71,620 tests.

Metro Manila stays in MECQ