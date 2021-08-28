




































































 




   

   









Philippines logs record-high 19,441 new COVID-19 cases
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 19,441 COVID-19 infections—the highest daily rise since the pandemic began—as the country battles a fresh surge driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. 



  • Active cases: 142,679 or 7.4% of the total
  • Recoveries: 19,191 or, bringing total to 1,760,013
  • Deaths: 167, raising toll to 33,008
In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 27.5% out of 71,620 tests.



  • Metro Manila and 15 other areas will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine from September 1 to 7.
    
	 
  • A study published in the Lancet suggested that the Delta variant of COVID-19 doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the Alpha variant.
    
	 
  • The Philippines will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, the DOH said after Japan suspended the use of jab due to reported contamination.
    
	 
  • Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he will resign after he clears his names and addresses the findings of state auditors.
