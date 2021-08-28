




































































 




   

   









Duque says to resign after addressing COA findings
                        

                           
Duque says to resign after addressing COA findings
MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Saturday he will resign after he clears his name and addresses the findings of the Commission on Audit on the Department of Health.



“Yun naman ang aking pakiusap, na bigyan ako ng panahon na i-clear yung mga COA findings, COA observations at yung aming action plan doon sa mga recommendation and then I’m leaving,” Duque told DZBB.





(That’s my request, to be given time to clear the findings and observations of the COA and our action plan on their recommendations, and then I’m leaving.)



The embattled health chief added, “It’s a matter of time. ‘Yun naman talaga ang hiningi ko, na I’m stepping down dahil ito na nga, pero bigyan lang ako ng kaunting panahon para maayos namin ng DOH ang lahat ng observations at findings.”



(It’s a matter of time. That’s the only thing I’m asking for, that I be given a bit of time for DOH to resolve all these observations and findings before I step down.)



Duque was more categorical this time compared to his appearance before the Senate on Friday, when he told lawmakers that he is prepared to resign “if the time comes” and that he wanted to resolve the deficiencies flagged by COA first.



During the hearing, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, a close ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, advised Duque to “make the supreme sacrifice” by stepping down from his position.



Despite calls for him to give Duque the chop, Duterte staunchly defended the health chief in the wake of the COA findings on DOH which revealed that there were deficiencies in the health agency’s spending of P67.32 billion allotted for its response to COVID-19.



But this week, as congressional probes on the COA’s findings raise more questions on his administration’s transactions during the pandemic, Duterte said he will accept Duque’s voluntary resignation. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON AUDIT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      FRANCISCO DUQUE III
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
