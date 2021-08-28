




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH: No contamination found in Moderna COVID-19 jabs delivered to Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 28, 2021 | 3:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: No contamination found in Moderna COVID-19 jabs delivered to Philippines
A vial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at an inoculation venue at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on June 14, 2021 on the first day of the company's workplace vaccination campaign.
AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US biotech firm Moderna, the Department of Health said on Saturday after Japan suspended the use of the jab due to reported contamination.



“Here in the Philippines, we inspect all batches of vaccine before we use them and we have not seen any contamination like that in the Moderna vaccines delivered to the country,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said partly in Filipino during a briefing.



“So we’re not going to stop the implementation of our Moderna inoculation,” she added.



The Philippines has so far received 4.26 million Moderna vaccine doses.



Japan on Thursday said it would halt the use of 1.63 million Moderna shots after contamination was found inside unopened vials. The Moderna said the reported contaminations involved one product lot distributed in Japan.



Vergeire also said only the use of contaminated batch was suspended, and not the whole shipment that Japan received from the US vaccine maker.



Since March, at least 13.5 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former SC spokesman joins lawyers for Robredo run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former SC spokesman joins lawyers for Robredo run


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Supreme Court spokesman Theodore Te has joined hundreds of lawyers urging Vice President Leni Robredo to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former DBM exec: 'No explanation&rsquo; for buying face masks for P27, shields for P120
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former DBM exec: 'No explanation’ for buying face masks for P27, shields for P120


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"When you say that there might be negligence or we were not able to exhaustively look for the cheapest supplier, there might...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Secured vaccines enough for all Pinoys
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Secured vaccines enough for all Pinoys


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The quantity of COVID-19 vaccines secured by the Philippines this year is enough to vaccinate all Filipinos, Finance Secretary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No personal interest in VP run &ndash; Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No personal interest in VP run – Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aiming for the vice presidency after the end of his term is not for his own sake but for the “benefit and interest of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte favors Boracay casinos, defends dolomite beach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte favors Boracay casinos, defends dolomite beach


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has changed his stance and is now in favor of building a casino on Boracay Island, saying the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs record-high 19,441 new COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs record-high 19,441 new COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Of the total cases, 142,679 or 7.4% are active as of Saturday, August 28.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duque says to resign after addressing COA findings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duque says to resign after addressing COA findings


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he will resign after he clears his name and addresses the findings of the Commission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Tokhang' campaign vs activists seen to wreak more havoc on human rights
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Tokhang' campaign vs activists seen to wreak more havoc on human rights


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
In this campaign, police and local officials visit the homes or offices of personalities the government accuses of working...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MECQ in Metro Manila extended until September 7
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MECQ in Metro Manila extended until September 7


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine until September 7 as the country continues to face a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto to agencies: Don&rsquo;t seek budget you can&rsquo;t spend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto to agencies: Don’t seek budget you can’t spend


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senate President Vicente Sotto III said departments and other government agencies should only propose budgets they can spend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with