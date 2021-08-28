




































































 




   

   









MECQ in Metro Manila extended until September 7
                        

                           
MECQ in Metro Manila extended until September 7
Residents with close contact to COVID-19 patients submit themselves to antigen test at a testing center in Brgy. Concepcion Dos, Marikina City on Aug. 25, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine until September 7, Malacañang announced Saturday, as the country continues to face a surge in coronavirus cases partly driven by the more contagious Delta variant.



Like Metro Manila, the provinces of Bataan and Laguna will be under MECQ with additional restrictions on dining, personal care services and religious activities until September 7.



Meanwhile, the following areas will be under the regular MECQ from September 1 to 7:



    
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Lucena City
    • 
	
  • Rizal
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Iloilo province
    • 
	
  • Iloilo City
    • 
	
  • Lapu-Lapu City
    • 
	
  • Cebu City
    • 
	
  • Mandaue City
    • 
	
  • Cagayan de Oro City
    • 




The government is hoisting general community quarantine with heightened restrictions over the following areas:



    
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 
	
  • Cagayan
    • 
	
  • Quezon
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Naga City
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Bacolod City
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Cebu province
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Sur
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao City
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Davao Occidental
    • 
	
  • Davao de Oro
    • 
	
  • Butuan City
    • 




Regular GCQ will be enforced in the following areas from September 1 to 7:



    
	
  • Baguio City
    • 
	
  • Santiago City
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • Isabela
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga City
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao del Sur
    • 
	
  • General Santos City
    • 
	
  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 
	
  • Sarangani
    • 
	
  • North Cotabato
    • 
	
  • South Cotabato
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Cotabato City
    • 




All other areas in the country will be placed under the laxest quarantine regime.



The Philippines is experiencing its worst surge since the pandemic began, with health authorities logging the second-highest single-day rise in cases after recording 17,447 new infections.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

