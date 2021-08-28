MECQ in Metro Manila extended until September 7

Residents with close contact to COVID-19 patients submit themselves to antigen test at a testing center in Brgy. Concepcion Dos, Marikina City on Aug. 25, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under modified enhanced community quarantine until September 7, Malacañang announced Saturday, as the country continues to face a surge in coronavirus cases partly driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

Like Metro Manila, the provinces of Bataan and Laguna will be under MECQ with additional restrictions on dining, personal care services and religious activities until September 7.

Meanwhile, the following areas will be under the regular MECQ from September 1 to 7:

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Bulacan

Cavite

Lucena City

Rizal

Aklan

Iloilo province

Iloilo City

Lapu-Lapu City

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Cagayan de Oro City

The government is hoisting general community quarantine with heightened restrictions over the following areas:

Ilocos Sur

Cagayan

Quezon

Batangas

Naga City

Antique

Bacolod City

Capiz

Cebu province

Negros Oriental

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Davao City

Davao del Norte

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Butuan City

Regular GCQ will be enforced in the following areas from September 1 to 7:

Baguio City

Santiago City

Quirino

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Tarlac

Puerto Princesa

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Cotabato City

All other areas in the country will be placed under the laxest quarantine regime.

The Philippines is experiencing its worst surge since the pandemic began, with health authorities logging the second-highest single-day rise in cases after recording 17,447 new infections.