Headlines
                        
PACC head contracts COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 3:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PACC head contracts COVID-19
Undated photo shows PACC chairperson Greco Belgica, who said on August 27 he contracted the COVID-19
PIA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chairperson of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission on Friday announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. 



"It's unfortunate that despite our precautions, we still got the COVID-19," Greco Belgica wrote on Facebook in Filipino. "This disease is truly not a joke and is really dangerous."



Details were scant on the 43-year-old's condition, including on when he found out he was positive.



Belgica also did not say whether he was showing symptoms for the virus and did not disclose his vaccination status. 



He instead said he would continue in his functions. "I ask for prayers for my recovery and also for everyone's safety," he added. 



The PACC chief joins the list of a number of Duterte administration officials who caught the disease. 



In the past, there were Cabinet secretaries, such as Wendel Avisado, Ramon Lopez and Eduardo Año, to name a few. 



Health authorities have continued to report five-digit daily coronavirus cases for weeks now.



The Department of Health had said, too, that the country should brace for higher additional infections in the coming days. 



Apart from the rising number of cases, the agency added it has also observed an increase in coronavirus deaths. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

