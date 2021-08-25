




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippine Para chess team to compete in PCAP 3rd Conference
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 3:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippine Para chess team to compete in PCAP 3rd Conference
The 16-member strong team is made up of physically impaired or completely or partially blind men and women.
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — If the game of chess is challenging enough, then consider what it must be like for the Philippine Paralympic Chess Team. 



The 16-member strong team is made up of physically impaired or completely or partially blind men and women. However, make no mistake.



This is a bemedalled Philippine team.



Their best player is Fide Master Sander Severino, a physically impaired person who won four gold medals in the Asian Para Games (APG) of 2018 in Indonesia, is the current IPCA Online Chess World Champion, and 2021 gold medalist in Asian Online Chess.



Francis Ching who won the bronze medal in the 2018 APG is completely blind. Arman Subaste, won a gold and two bronze medals in the 2018 APG is partially blind. And Cheyzer Mendoza won a gold medal in the 2021 Asian Online Chess this past July is physically impaired.



Henry Lopez carries the title of AGM. Jasper Rom and Darry Bernardo are National Masters.



“Let’s be realistic though,” cautioned Philippine Para Chess Team coach James Infiesto, “it isn’t going to be easy. While we do have experience in online chess which is different from the braille or regular board chess they compete in, we have our disadvantages. Our blind competitors will require assistance from a second person who can only call out the move of the opponent and move the chess pieces based on the instructions of our athletes. That already is a disadvantage in terms of time.”



The entire team knows that.



“They are here to soak in the experience as the national team prepares for the Asean Para Games that will be held in Vietnam and the Asian Para Games that will be held in China; both in 2022,” pointed out Infiesto.



“Our athletes have been through a lot and this has made them mentally tougher. They understand the challenges of participating in the Open Conference of PCAP that is the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup and will include foreign teams. This is a rare experience for us,” summed up Infiesto.



Rounding out the Philippine Para Chess Team are Felix Aguilera, Menandro Redor, Israel Peligro, Rodolfo Sarmiento, Cecilio Bilog, Anthony Abogado, Cheryl Angot, Fe Mangayayam, and Jean-lee Nacita.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

