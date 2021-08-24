




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DepEd looks to meet enrollment goal for new school year
                        

                           
Christian Deiparine - Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 5:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DepEd looks to meet enrollment goalÂ for new school year
A security guard stands next to boxes where parents can drop the enrolment forms of their children at Ramon Magsaysay (Cubao) High School in Quezon City on June 16, 2020.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Tuesday said it is hopeful it will meet its target number of enrollees for the new school year, but acknowledged economic factors on families that could affect that goal.



Education officials told a briefing they look to match last year's figure of 26 million students under distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic. 





"But we also know there is a direct relation on the status of enrollment numbers relative also to the state of the economy," Secretary Leonor Briones said in Filipino.



DepEd figures showed there are now 7.91 million students enrolled as of August 24. Broken down, that's 3.18 million in public schools, and 164,022 in private institutions.



Those in Calabarzon lead with the most number of enrollees at 1.30 million, followed by those in Metro Manila at 760,915, and Central Luzon with 753,106.



The agency has admitted enrollment in private schools in 2020 went down significantly, something Briones said could improve along with the economy.



"If our economy improves and also the employment situation especially in Metro Manila, there will also be better turnout in the private sector," she added still in Filipino.



Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan, DepEd chief of staff, said Briones's directive is to ramp up efforts to improve enrollment.



That, he added, includes tapping former class advisers to reach out to parents and encourage them to sign up their children for the new school year. 



"We urge parents not to wait for last minute," Malaluan said in Filipino. "We have also provided various means for enrolling."



Plans unclear for out-of-school youth



Figures in 2020 showed there were about 1.13 million children who opted to forego the school year.



That had raised concern among groups that many could be left behind in a learning setup that they criticized as unaccessible.



Classes in the Philippines were carried out remotely due to COVID-19, with lessons done through online, television, radio and printed modules.



DepEd in October 2020 said it was leaving it up to schools and division offices to come up with programs for the new out-of-school youth.



But for this year, the agency's strategy to convince them to re-enroll appeared vague, at least for now. 



"We are supporting economic measures," Briones said when asked. "If parents have jobs, they can continue sending their children to school, whether to public or private."



Enrollment will last until September 13. That will also be the official start of Academic Year 2021 to 2022, where in-person classes are still disallowed as the virus continues to sweep across the country. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
                                                      DISTANCE LEARNING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates or IDs for the National Capital Region may be issued on September 1, Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace admits Metro Manila healthcare capacity on 'critical warning'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace admits Metro Manila healthcare capacity on 'critical warning'


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It's true that we're on critical warning because we went past 70% [usage] of critical beds, but we still have space," Malacañang's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4.5 million Pinoys open bank accounts with national ID rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4.5 million Pinoys open bank accounts with national ID rollout


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 4.5 million Filipinos were able to open a bank account for the first time with the continued rollout of the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lapid, AFP chief positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lapid, AFP chief positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 has stricken two more public officials, as both Sen. Lito Lapid and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte honor Tokyo Olympics medalists, participants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte honor Tokyo Olympics medalists, participants


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz was feted for bringing home the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal and for her "uplifting life story"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Through the program called “We Vax As One,” Metro Manila residents can now try to book a slot for inoculation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate approves bill seeking to expedite adoption process
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate approves bill seeking to expedite adoption process


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Senate on Wednesday approved a measure seeking to fast-track and lower the cost of the adoption process in the ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 12,067 new COVID-19 cases, 10 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 12,067 new COVID-19 cases, 10 labs without data


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Tuesday posted 12,067 new coronavirus infections to push its total to 1,869,691.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief urges 'better ideas' than 'tokhang' tactics vs leftists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief urges 'better ideas' than 'tokhang' tactics vs leftists


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the proposal, barangay officials are directed to visit supposed leftists to convince them to not be leftists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH halts emergency room admissions amid more COVID-19 patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH halts emergency room admissions amid more COVID-19 patients


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our patients and our staff will only be put at risk if we continue allowing more cases," the hospital said in Filipino.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with