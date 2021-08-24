




































































 




   

   









PNP: No reinstatement for dismissed cops
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 11:50am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP: No reinstatement for dismissed cops
Members of the Philippine National Police-Civil Disturbance Management (PNP-CDM), in full battle gear but unarmed, are stationed along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in preparation for the last state of the nation address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday(July 26, 2021). The PNP deploys 15,000 personnel to secure and maintain peace throughout the duration of Duterte's final SONA. 
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police tasked its Directorate for Personnel and Records Management to create a database of all personnel, who were removed from the police service and ordered that all motions for reconsideration filed by dismissed police personnel be immediately resolved.  



In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that the move is to prevent the reinstatement of rogue policemen in the PNP. 





“I have instructed the Director, DPRM, to make a database of all dismissed policemen and immediately resolve their Motions for Reconsideration (MR) so that we can promptly intercept any attempt by them to return to service,” Eleazar said in Filipino. 



"We will work with the National Police Commission to facilitate the resolution of appealed administrative cases and permanently remove from service those found to be corrupt and abusive."



According to the PNP Chief, the organization must be vigilant against these erring individuals who could try to seek reinstatement in the police service. 



Eleazar also tasked the Legal Service to review administrative rules and regulations to further strengthen measures that would prevent dismissed cops from rejoining the service. 



“I have also instructed our Legal Service to study what can be changed or added to our rules and regulations to completely close the door on the return to service of the dismissed police officers, especially those involved in the use of illegal drugs,” he said in Filipino.



Since he took office as PNP chief, Eleazar has been vocal about his campaign against police scalawags as part of his intensified cleanliness policy to cleanse the police ranks.



However, he has also maintained that well-documented cases of abuse are "isolated cases" and has refused to acknowledge what critics say is a systemic culture of violence and impunity within the police organization. 



Though the PNP takes action in cases of high-profile killings perpetrated by cops, it continues to drag its feet in the alleged murders of activists and other lower-profile cases involving police.



