PNP: No reinstatement for dismissed cops

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police tasked its Directorate for Personnel and Records Management to create a database of all personnel, who were removed from the police service and ordered that all motions for reconsideration filed by dismissed police personnel be immediately resolved.

In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that the move is to prevent the reinstatement of rogue policemen in the PNP.

“I have instructed the Director, DPRM, to make a database of all dismissed policemen and immediately resolve their Motions for Reconsideration (MR) so that we can promptly intercept any attempt by them to return to service,” Eleazar said in Filipino.

"We will work with the National Police Commission to facilitate the resolution of appealed administrative cases and permanently remove from service those found to be corrupt and abusive."

According to the PNP Chief, the organization must be vigilant against these erring individuals who could try to seek reinstatement in the police service.

Eleazar also tasked the Legal Service to review administrative rules and regulations to further strengthen measures that would prevent dismissed cops from rejoining the service.

“I have also instructed our Legal Service to study what can be changed or added to our rules and regulations to completely close the door on the return to service of the dismissed police officers, especially those involved in the use of illegal drugs,” he said in Filipino.

Since he took office as PNP chief, Eleazar has been vocal about his campaign against police scalawags as part of his intensified cleanliness policy to cleanse the police ranks.

However, he has also maintained that well-documented cases of abuse are "isolated cases" and has refused to acknowledge what critics say is a systemic culture of violence and impunity within the police organization.

Though the PNP takes action in cases of high-profile killings perpetrated by cops, it continues to drag its feet in the alleged murders of activists and other lower-profile cases involving police.

