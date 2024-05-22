Cacdac confirmation suffers technical bypass

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments (CA) has deferred confirming the ad interim appointment of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac due to a lack of material time.

Senate President Francis Escudero, concurrent CA chairman, said the CA’s committee on labor, employment, social welfare and migrant workers held off yesterday Cacdac’s confirmation as some CA members, particularly those from the House of Representatives, have some issues to discuss.

“It was deferred today that’s why I’m not using the word bypass yet. It was deferred today, I don’t know yet if something will happen tomorrow – it depends if there will be changes in the position of the House,” Escudero said.

“If the position of the House changes, we will not convene tomorrow. We are just here and we can still confirm him tomorrow and he will not be bypassed,” he added.

SAGIP Rep. Rodante Marcoleta filed a motion to suspend Cacdac’s appointment in the hearing of the CA committee on labor due to lack of time.