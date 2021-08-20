




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines receives 739,200 Sinopharm jabs donated by China
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 6:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines receives 739,200 Sinopharm jabs donated by China
Screengrab shows shipment of Sinopharm vaccines that arrived in the Philippines on August 20, 2021.
Screegrab / PTV 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A shipment of 739,200 vaccines developed by Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm arrived in the Philippines on Friday afternoon. 



The delivery is in partial fulfillment of the total one million Sinopharm doses donated by Beijing to Manila. 





The arrival of the vaccines aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR359 at NAIA Terminal 2 was live-streamed by state media at around 5:40 p.m. 



Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in an interview with Manila Times said the rest of the donation would arrive on August 21, Saturday. 



"In addition, China has substantially increased the vaccine supply from this month, and is expected to deliver nearly 9 million doses of Sinovac vaccine to the Philippines in August alone," the envoy also said. 



"[T]he total number of China's vaccine delivered to the Philippines this month is expected to reach nearly 10 million doses, which would hopefully alleviate the shortage of vaccines here." 



A shipment of 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms also arrived in the Philippines earlier Friday morning.  



Figures as of August 18 show that the government has fully vaccinated 12.88 million Filipinos or 11.81% of the country's total 109 million population since it launched its inoculation campaign in March. 



Some 16.25 million or 14.9% of Filipinos have received a first dose of the vaccine. 



Officials are racing to fully vaccinate at least 50 to 60 million people by yearend, a goal already downgraded from their previous target of vaccinating 70 million Filipinos to attain herd immunity before the year is out. — Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      SINOPHARM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quarantine passes no longer needed under MECQ in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quarantine passes no longer needed under MECQ in Metro Manila


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quarantine passes will no longer be required in Metro Manila during the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine period, Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force to put Metro Manila, Laguna under MECQ until August 31
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force to put Metro Manila, Laguna under MECQ until August 31


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved placing Metro Manila and Laguna...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over P2 billion for COVID-19 supplies left unspent
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over P2 billion for COVID-19 supplies left unspent


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over P2 billion allotted for COVID-19 supplies last year would have to be sent back to the national treasury as the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Don&rsquo;t take offense at COA reports                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Don’t take offense at COA reports


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Hindi natin dapat minamasama ‘yung mga reports na ‘to," Vice President Leni Robredo says.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medalists receive new vehicles as reward
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medalists receive new vehicles as reward


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrating with Filipinos the country’s best-ever Olympic performance, United Asia Automotive Group Inc. is rewarding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP identifies all 50 soldier fatalities in C-130 crash in July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP identifies all 50 soldier fatalities in C-130 crash in July


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday said it identified all the 50 soldiers who died in the C-130 aircraft that crashed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH spent P380K for videoconferencing equipment that retails for P120K
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH spent P380K for videoconferencing equipment that retails for P120K


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health spent a total of P11.9 million for 31 units of videoconferencing equipment, spending around P380,000...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC to be physically open during MECQ period; Metro Manila courts to continue operating online
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC to be physically open during MECQ period; Metro Manila courts to continue operating online


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court and its offices will be physically open again during the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine period while...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees&nbsp;another 17,231 coronavirus infections in new record high&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees another 17,231 coronavirus infections in new record high 


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health on Friday reported 17,231 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,80...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 MECQ guidelines: What to expect in NCR, Laguna and Bataan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 MECQ guidelines: What to expect in NCR, Laguna and Bataan


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here are the guidelines for Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine:

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with