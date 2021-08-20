




































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 10:56am

                           

                        

                                                                        
582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines
Screengrab shows shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived in the Philippines on August 20, 2021. 
Screengrab / PTV4 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A shipment of 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms and local governments arrived in the Philippines on Friday. 



The shots landed this morning at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport aboard China Airlines flight CI 701, as shown on a live stream by state media. 



This is the latest shipment in partial fulfillment of the 2.6 million doses purchased by private firms through a tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca and the Philippine government inked in November 2020.






Since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, it has fully vaccinated 12.88 million Filipinos or 11.81% of the country's total 109 million population. Some 16.25 million or 14.9% of Filipinos have received a first dose of the vaccine according to data as of August 18. 



Officials are racing to fully vaccinate at least 50 to 60 million people by yearend, a goal already downgraded from their previous target of vaccinating 70 million Filipinos to attain herd immunity before the year is out. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 20, 2021 - 10:13am                              


                              
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.



It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 10:08am                              


                              
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday. 



“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 2, 2021 - 4:59pm                              


                              
As of August 1, about 8.36% of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 20,863,544
    • 
	
  • First dose: 11,747,581
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 9,115,963
    • 




                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
