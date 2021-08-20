582,500 AstraZeneca shots procured by private sector arrive in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — A shipment of 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms and local governments arrived in the Philippines on Friday.
The shots landed this morning at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport aboard China Airlines flight CI 701, as shown on a live stream by state media.
This is the latest shipment in partial fulfillment of the 2.6 million doses purchased by private firms through a tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca and the Philippine government inked in November 2020.
Since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March, it has fully vaccinated 12.88 million Filipinos or 11.81% of the country's total 109 million population. Some 16.25 million or 14.9% of Filipinos have received a first dose of the vaccine according to data as of August 18.
Officials are racing to fully vaccinate at least 50 to 60 million people by yearend, a goal already downgraded from their previous target of vaccinating 70 million Filipinos to attain herd immunity before the year is out. — Bella Perez-Rubio
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday.
“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
As of August 1, about 8.36% of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Total doses administered: 20,863,544
- First dose: 11,747,581
- Second dose: 9,115,963
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 02 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 2, 2021
As of 01 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 20,863,544 doses have already been administered. 11,747,581 have received their first doses while 9,115,963 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/KrlZldxo7c
