Iloilo Rep. Garin says she has COVID-19

File photo of former Health Secretary and incumbent Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo) Janette Garin.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Health Secretary and incumbent Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo) announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Despite following the minimum health protocols and being extra cautious, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Garin said in a statement.

Garin said she is fully vaccinated and hopes that this would protect her from severe disease despite having asthma, hypertension and Raynaud’s disease.

COVID-19 vaccination can help prevent transmission and infection, but is not a guarantee that a vaccinated person will not contract the disease.

Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of getting severe COVID-19 and reduce the need to get hospitalized.

Garin said her doctor has advised her to quarantine at home as she is experiencing colds, coughing, fever and chills.

However, she is under strict monitoring as she is tachycardic, or has a fast heartbeat.

She said that she has messaged those who have been exposed to her since Monday to quarantine and watch out for symptoms.

Among House leaders, Deputy Speaker Henry Oaminal and Majority Leader Martin Romualdez have reported testing positive for coronavirus.

They are joined by other incumbent lawmakers who have contracted the virus, including former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte) and Reps. Aleta Suarez (Quezon), John Rey Tiangco (Navotas), Edgar Erice (Caloocan), Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong (Negros Oriental).

Two lawmakers in the 18th Congress — Rep. Francisco Datol (Senior Citizens party-list) and Rep. Ditas Ramos (Sorsogon) — have died due to COVID-19. — Xave Gregorio