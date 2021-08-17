35 repatriated from Afghanistan as other Filipinos wait for flights home

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said 35 Filipinos from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, returned to the Philippines earlier Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the DFA said the 35 "were evacuated by their respective companies to Doha, Qatar [where they] joined the DFA chartered plane from Doha to Manila."

The repatriated Filipinos arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, it added.

The DFA issued Alert Level 4 — mandatory evacuation or repatriation — over Afghanistan on Sunday night due to the security situation.

On Monday, the DFA announced that repatriations are underway. "The department and its foreign service posts in the region and beyond are exploring all avenues of cooperation and are closely coordinating with governments and international partners to guarantee their immediate and safe passage," it said.

The DFA continues to call on Filipinos in distress to contact the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan through Whatsapp or Viber at +923335244762.

Messages can also be sent to the embassy through this link, or to the OFWHelpPH page through this link. Emails may also be sent to isbpeatn@gmail.com.

Migrante-Middle East pushes for immediate repatriation, financial aid

Overseas workers' group Migrante Middle East on Tuesday called for the immediate repatriation of Filipinos in Afghanistan but stressed that government should also give them financial aid.

Citing information from Migrante Middle East coordinator Gerry de Guzman, the group reported that of 173 "mostly white-collar OFWs" in the country, only 32 have been repatriated. Flights for the remaining OFWs were scheduled Tuesday but have been postponed indefinitely.

Even as OFWs want to come home, they also fear that "they would not be granted an Overseas Employment Certificate or OEC once they decide to leave the Philippines and work in Afghanistan again," the group said.

De Guzman stressed that while the OFWs' immediate demand is repatriation, the government should also "prepare financial assistance to OFWs who will be repatriated, as they lost their jobs and sources of income."

"Their families will need cash, and it is most difficult to find jobs in the Philippines right now," he added.

The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

The astonishingly quick collapse of the government, with militants taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night, triggered fear and panic in the capital.

Thousands of people were on Monday trying to escape Kabul and the feared hardline brand of Islamic rule of the Taliban, with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport. — Kristine Joy Patag with AFP/Jay Deshmukh and David Fox