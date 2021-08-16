




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
What scientists know about Lambda variant of COVID-19
Residents receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the start of the local government's 24-hour vaccination program at Jacinto Zamora Elementary School in Pandacan, Manila on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2021.   The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
What scientists know about Lambda variant of COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 12:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday announced it has detected the country’s first case of the Lambda variant of COVID-19, alarming Filipinos who are already worried about the rapidly spreading Delta variant.



The case was a 35-year old pregnant woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in July and has since recovered. DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the patient was a local case.





The variant, initially known as C.37, was first detected in Peru late last year. According to a mid-June update of the World Health Organization, Lambda had been reported in 29 countries and territories.



WHO also classifies it as a “variant of interest.”



Is Lambda more transmissible than other forms of COVID-19? Does it cause more severe disease? Do vaccines work well against this variant?



Much remains unknown about Lambda and its epidemiological impacts. But here are answers to some questions about the variant, according to medical authorities and studies.



Is it more transmissible?



Lambda is a variant of interest, which means it has genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility and causes significant community transmission.



In June, WHO said Lambda is associated with “substantive rates of community transmission in multiple countries, with rising prevalence over time concurrent with increased COVID-19 incidence.”



“Lamba carries a number of mutations with suspected phenotypic implications, such as a potential increased transmissibility or protein increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies,” WHO said.



It is important to note that Lambda is a degree lower than the variants of concern, such as Alpha, Beta, Delta and Gamma.



A preliminary study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, suggests that mutations present in the spike protein of Lambda have increased infectivity. Scientists from the University of Chile said the Lambda’s increased viral infectivity is higher than that of the Alpha and Gamma variants.



 “However, there is currently limited evidence on the full extent of the impact associated with these genomic changes, and further robust studies into the phenotypic impacts are needed to better understand the impact on countermeasures and to control the spread,” the UN health agency said. 



Are vaccines effective against Lambda?



WHO said further studies are required to validate the continued effectiveness of vaccines against the Lambda variant.



Results of the Chile study—which, again, has yet to be reviewed by other scientists—indicate that the spike protein of the Lambda variant “confers immune escape to neutralizing antibodies elicited by the CoronaVac vaccine.”



The study looked into healthcare workers who received two doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.



A preprint from the New York University Grossman School of Medicine also suggests that Lambda’s spike protein showed a partial resistance to neutralization of antibodies elicited by mRNA vaccines such as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna.



But it concluded that current vaccines will provide protection against Lambda and other variants.



“Both [US and Chile studies] find neutralization by vaccinee sera to be reduced for Lambda compared to viruses from earlier in the pandemic. These are small studies and it is difficult to make any clinical extrapolation from this early data,” Public Health England’s risk assessment read.



Vergeire pointed out that antibodies are not the body's only defense against SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19. T cells may also provide protection.



“Most of the variants of concern that we have right now like Beta and Delta affect the efficacy of vaccines. But our experts also say that aside from the level of antibodies that we see in our vaccinated individuals, we also have cell mediated immunity. These are the T cells, which are not affected by variants and remain our protection—provided by vaccines—against the virus,” Vergeire said partly in Filipino.



“Let's still get vaccinated because vaccines are effective against variants,” she added.



Is it worse than Delta?



Public Health England said “there is no evidence as of yet of a country where it (Lambda) is outcompeting Delta.”



Delta is the “fastest and fittest” form of COVID-19 and is now dominating most of the world.



But for Dr. Rontgene Solante, head of adult infectious diseases unit at San Lazaro Hospital, the country must treat the Lambda variant like the hyper contagious Delta variant.



“We need to treat this something like Delta. We need to enhance our vaccination rollout, protect ourselves and always comply with health protocols,” Solante said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.



DOH also said that active case finding, aggressive contact tracing, and immediate isolation/quarantine can lower the transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Research, economic studies&rsquo; undertaken for Sara&rsquo;s 2022 run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Research, economic studies’ undertaken for Sara’s 2022 run


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A senior ally of President Duterte yesterday said they are in the process of providing an “in-depth research and economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA sees new cases still rising this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA sees new cases still rising this week


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research expects new infections to continue rising this week, citing as basis the country’s number of new COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
One of the latest fatalities of COVID-19 in this province was a 14-day-old infant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DICT asked: Where is the uniform vax certificate?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DICT asked: Where is the uniform vax certificate?


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officials of the Department of Information and Communications Technology must explain the DICT’s failure to produce...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NTF asks vaccine makers for faster, larger shipments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NTF asks vaccine makers for faster, larger shipments


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s vaccine negotiating panel is asking manufacturers to speed up deliveries and increase to 25 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Review of 'drug war' cases done, release of report still up for discussion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Review of 'drug war' cases done, release of report still up for discussion


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“I’m just going over it. We’ll discuss it with the PNP,” Guevarra told reporters on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Procurement of 'high-end' laptops on hold as DOH checks prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Procurement of 'high-end' laptops on hold as DOH checks prices


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said the laptops were supposed to be used in “knowledge management and information...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Public urged: Avoid hoarding oxygen tanks, medical equipment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Public urged: Avoid hoarding oxygen tanks, medical equipment


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, the PNP reminds the public to avoid hoarding oxygen tanks and other medical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House Makabayan bloc calls on Comelec to extend voter registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House Makabayan bloc calls on Comelec to extend voter registration


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers from the House of Representatives Makabayan bloc on Monday filed a resolution urging the Commission on Elections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 32 Filipinos evacuated as DFA raises Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
32 Filipinos evacuated as DFA raises Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 32 Filipinos have been evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

They...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with