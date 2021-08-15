




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines detects 1st Lambda variant case, 182 more DeltaÂ cases
Commuters waiting for a ride at the EDSA bus carousel at Bagong Barrio Station during the Metro Manila-wide hard lockdown on  August 10, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Philippines detects 1st Lambda variant case, 182 more Delta cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2021 - 4:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health authorities on Sunday reported the country's first case of the Lambda variant of COVID-19, along with 182 more infections of the Delta variant. 



The Department of Health said a 35-year-old woman tested positive for Lambda, a variant of interest first detected in Peru. Officials said they are still verifying if she is a local case or a Filipino returning from overseas. 



"The case was asymptomatic and tagged as recovered after undergoing the 10-day isolation period," the agency said, adding back tracing and case investigation are underway.



Lambda, which is also called C.37, was classified a variant of interest by the World Health Organization on June 14. 



DOH said it has the potential to affect the transmissibility of the SARS-CoV-2, "and is currently being monitored for its possible clinical significance."



Of the new Delta variant infections, the health agency said 112 are local cases, 36 are Filipinos returning from overseas, and 34 are still up for verification. 



Some 42 of the new cases had indicated address in Metro Manila while 36 in Central Luzon. The breakdown of location is as follows: 



    
	
  • Calabarzon - 8
    • 
	
  • Mimaropa - 6
    • 
	
  • Northern Mindanao  - 6
    • 
	
  • Central Visayas - 4
    • 
	
  • Davao Region - 3
    • 
	
  • Caraga - 3
    • 
	
  • Western Visayas - 2
    • 
	
  • Cordillera Administrative Region - 1
    • 
	
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindnaao - 1
    • 




There remains one active case among the 182 additional Delta infections. DOH said four have died, 176 have recovered, and one is still being verified. 



This development brought the country's total count of Delta cases to 807.



Authorities also reported 41 more cases of the Alpha variant, or that first detected in the United Kingdom, 66 of the Beta or the variant first seen in South Africa, and 40 of the homegrown P.3, a variant "under alerts for monitoring."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital vaccination certificates to be issued next month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Digital vaccination certificates to be issued next month


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The issuance of COVID-19 vaccination certificates is expected to start next month, the Bureau of Quarantine said yesterd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ordinances to penalize 3rd shot recipients sought
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ordinances to penalize 3rd shot recipients sought


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local government units in Metro Manila were urged to issue ordinances that would penalize individuals who would use government-procured...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OWWA says cash aid for OFWs on hold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OWWA says cash aid for OFWs on hold


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The cash assistance program for overseas Filipino workers displaced by the pandemic has been put on hold due to lack of funds,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Employers join call vs lockdown extension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Employers join call vs lockdown extension


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Employers Confederation of the Philippines has joined other business groups in opposing an extended lockdown, citing the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo laments low use of funds meant to subsidize public transportation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo laments low use of funds meant to subsidize public transportation


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It doesn't make sense that in a crisis situation, there are a lot of funds being allocated but are going unused," Robredo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns &mdash; presidential adviser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns — presidential adviser


                              

                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has had to contend with a tight supply of vaccines against COVID-19, with some LGUs having to suspend their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oxygen supply enough, but tank turnaround slow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oxygen supply enough, but tank turnaround slow


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country has enough supply of medical oxygen, but the problem lies in the slow turnaround in the return of empty cylinder...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abalos: Still no MMC decision on ECQ extension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abalos: Still no MMC decision on ECQ extension


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Metro Manila Council has not decided on extending the enhanced community quarantine for the National Capital Region.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace to submit proposed 2022 budget to Congress on August 23
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace to submit proposed 2022 budget to Congress on August 23


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is set to submit the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022 to Congress on Aug. 23, the House...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to repatriate Filipinos in Afghanistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to repatriate Filipinos in Afghanistan


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, as more cities fall under Taliban control ahead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with