Philippines logs 14,749 more COVID-19 infections, active cases at 102,748

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday said 14,749 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 1,741,616.

The numbers on August 15 make it the second-highest daily rise since the pandemic began, or the 15,310 last April.

Active cases climbed beyond 100,000, or up by 3,901 from the 98,847 on August 14. DOH said three laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases : 102,748 or 5.9%

Recoveries : 10,720, bringing the number to 1,608,528

Deaths: 270, or now 30,340 in total

First Lambda variant case