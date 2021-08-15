




































































 




   







   















Philippines logs 14,749 more COVID-19 infections, active cases at 102,748
Medical workers attend to patients in a makeshift tent hospital in front of Mandaluyong City Medical Center on Aug. 13, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday said 14,749 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 1,741,616.



The numbers on August 15 make it the second-highest daily rise since the pandemic began, or the 15,310 last April.



Active cases climbed beyond 100,000, or up by 3,901 from the 98,847 on August 14. DOH said three laboratories did not submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 102,748 or 5.9%
  • Recoveries: 10,720, bringing the number to 1,608,528
  • Deaths: 270, or now 30,340 in total
First Lambda variant case



    
	
  • DOH reported the Philippines' first Lambda variant case, or the variant first seen in Peru. Officials also logged 182 new Delta infections.
  • The Philippine General Hospital has suspended admitting non-COVID cases to channel more staff and resources to a rising number of coronavirus patients there.
  • Health officials said the P275.9 million worth of cash allowances, gift certificates and grocery items flagged by state auditors as "unauthorized grants" were already settled. 
  • OCTA Research in its latest forecast said the Philippines averaged 11,000 new COVID-19 infections per day from August 8 to 14. "It is very likely that new cases will continue to increase to next week," it said.
  • Health workers' groups expressed dismay over reported deficiencies in the DOH's COVID-19 spending last year, saying it showed the government's "outright neglect" to medical personnel's concerns during the pandemic. 
