'Not just among children': DOH says COVID-19 cases rising across all age groups
Residents flock to the Marikina Public Market to buy fresh produce on Aug. 7, 2021. Under IATF guidelines, only authorized persons outside of residence will be allowed to go out to buy food and other essential goods.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Monday it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections across all age groups, and not just among children.



In a statement, the DOH reported there was an overall 59% increase in cases among all age groups from July 13 to 25 to July 26 to August 8.



The highest rise in cases was seen among the 30 to 39 age group during the same period, the department said. Meanwhile, those 80 years old and above recorded the lowest increase.



“Naiintidihan po namin ang mga agam-agam at pangamba ng ating mga kababayan sa mga balitang lumalabas ngayon tungkol sa pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa mga bata. Ngunit dapat ay liwanagan natin na itong pagtaas ng kaso ay nararamdaman sa lahat ng grupo at hindi lang sa mga bata,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.



(We understand the public’s concern about the reported increase of COVID-19 cases among children. But we have to clarify that the rise in infections is being experienced by all age groups, and not just kids.)



Metro Manila returned to enhanced community quarantine Friday in an attempt to contain the spread of the Delta variant and ease pressure on hospitals.



The department said Thursday that while evidence for community transmission is still being studied, the government “should act aggressively as if there is already community transmission.”



Pediatric vaccination



In May, the country’s Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech in individuals aged 12 to 15. The drug regulator is also reviewing the application of Chinese drugmaker Sinovac to use its jab in children aged three to 17.



But due to limited vaccine supply, only health workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, economic frontliners, and indigent Filipinos are being inoculated at the moment.



“To all adults already eligible for vaccination, please register with your local government units for immediate vaccination while children are not yet being vaccinated. By vaccinating yourselves, you are also protecting the children as you will shield them from possible COVID-19 infection,” Vergeire said.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Sunday the government is looking to include minors aged 12 to 17 in the government’s vaccination program. The target is to open up vaccinations for children by the end of September or October.



In the Philippines, 10.28 million Filipinos have so far completed vaccination against COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

