5,735 new coronavirus infections push Philippines caseload to 1.57M

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Thursday reported 5,735 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,572,287.

The Department of Health in its bulletin said one laboratory failed to submit testing results.

Active cases : 56,273 or 3.6% of the total

President Rodrigo Duterte last night announced that Metro Manila would remain under general community quarantine with heightened curbs until mid-August amid the threat of the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

This, despite calls from the OCTA Research Group and Metro Manila mayors for a pre-emptive two-week lockdown to prevent the devastating surge in cases driven by the Delta variant seen in neighboring countries.

Another 97 cases of the highly infectious variant were detected by local health authorities today, bringing the country's caseload to 216.

Earlier this morning, the Philippines received another 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech.