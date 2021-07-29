




































































 




   

   









Philippines receives another 1.5M Sinovac jabs
The latest batch of government-procured Sinovac vaccine doses arrived past 7:30 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on July 29, 2021.
National Task Force against COVID-19

                     

                        

                           
Philippines receives another 1.5M Sinovac jabs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 10:58am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomed Thursday the arrival of another 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech.



The latest batch of government-procured jabs arrived past 7:30 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.





The government is expecting to receive one million more Sinovac doses on Friday.



The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the Philippines has received over 32.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Gamaleya, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Sinovac accounted for the biggest chunk of the country’s vaccine stock.



Over 18 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Philippines since March, of which 11.3 million were given as first shots.



More than 6.8 million people have been fully inoculated against COVID-19. 



 






 



