Philippines receives another 1.5M Sinovac jabs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines welcomed Thursday the arrival of another 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech.

The latest batch of government-procured jabs arrived past 7:30 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The government is expecting to receive one million more Sinovac doses on Friday.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 said the Philippines has received over 32.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Gamaleya, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Sinovac accounted for the biggest chunk of the country’s vaccine stock.

Over 18 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Philippines since March, of which 11.3 million were given as first shots.

More than 6.8 million people have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico