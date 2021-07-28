




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Govâ€™t told: Act decisively on calls for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown but be ready with aid
Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Gov’t told: Act decisively on calls for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown but be ready with aid

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 4:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said the government must listen to and "act decisively" on calls from experts for a pre-emptive two-week lockdown to prevent the devastating surge in cases driven by the Delta variant seen in neighboring countries. 



The Department of Health earlier disputed OCTA Research's assessment that a surge in cases in Metro Manila had already begun, noting that while cases in the region are rising there is "no definitive evidence" yet that it is a surge. 





"If there is an emerging consensus among experts on going into a pre-emptive or sooner-than-later lockdown— considering our limited capacities and resources to deal with a full-scale surge —  government should listen and act decisively," Hontiveros said. 



"But any discussion of circuit breakers should include talks about assistance," she said in Filipino. "[U]ntil now, there has been no news about Bayanihan 3 even during the president's [State of the Nation Address] on Monday."



The senator warned that the capacity of the business sector, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, is limited and many Filipinos will have to survive with no income for two weeks if another lockdown is hoisted. 



Malacañang has said that it does not view the passage of Bayanihan 3, a measure that would give emergency cash subsidies to vulnerable households and replenish the government's dwindling pandemic funds, as urgent. It was also left unmentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte in his final SONA.  



Testing, tracing, vaccination still lacking  



"Not only is there no aid but we are also lacking vaccines," Hontiveros said. "We are still not testing and tracing enough, and testing kits remain prohibitively expensive for most Filipinos." 



READ: Pandemic task force pressed to meet COVID-19 testing target of 90K a day‘Contact tracing still weakest link in COVID-19 response’



"The national positivity rate is still 2 to 3 times what WHO recommends. Hanggang dito na lang ba talaga tayo? (Is this as far as we can go?)" 



As of this writing, the latest figures from the government show that only 6.27% of Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 



Local transmission of the Delta variant was confirmed by the Department of Health last week. Metro Manila was soon after reverted to a stricter general community quarantine with heightened restrictions. 



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Vaccine Expert Panel is studying whether people administered with Sinovac vaccine should be given booster shots to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA said on Tuesday. "We can't disregard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration officers quietly return from suspension as 'pastillas' probes continue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration officers quietly return from suspension as 'pastillas' probes continue


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte boasted in his last State of the Nation Address that he fired officials tagged in the “pastillas”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo making moves to forge broad alliance for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo making moves to forge broad alliance for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo is now moving to forge a broad alliance for the 2022 elections, with her having met at least three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to probe 9 &lsquo;narco generals&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to probe 9 ‘narco generals’


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives yesterday vowed to resume its inquiry into nine police generals earlier linked to illegal drug...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Genome center needs P100M to expand sequencing capacity in Visayas, Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genome center needs P100M to expand sequencing capacity in Visayas, Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Eva Maria Cutiongco-de la Paz, PGC director for health programs, said the center needs P50 million each for the two satellite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reacting to Robredo's address, Palace says any contribution is 'much appreciated'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reacting to Robredo's address, Palace says any contribution is 'much appreciated'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration is open to Vice President Leni Robredo's initiatives and proposals on enhancing pandemic response,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 4,478 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 4,478 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Wednesday reported 4,478 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count of infections to 1,566,6...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 25 Delta variant cases detected in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 25 Delta variant cases detected in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Manuel Mapue II said the nine Metro Manila cities account for 25 of the 119 total Delta cases in the country. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Internal Affairs Service to investigate police shooting of 2 Albay activists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Internal Affairs Service to investigate police shooting of 2 Albay activists


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“To dispel speculations and allegations about the deaths of the two alleged activists in Albay, I have instructed the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with