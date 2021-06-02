




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Pandemic task force pressed to meet COVID-19 testing target of 90K a day
A health worker undergoes swabbing for COVID-19 at the Mandaluyong Medical Center as the local government starts mass testing for the virus.  
Walter Bollozos/ File

                     

                        

                           
Pandemic task force pressed to meet COVID-19 testing target of 90K a day

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 12:32pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontveros on Tuesday called on the government to fulfill its promise of conducting an average of 90,000 COVID-19 tests daily, warning that virus hotspots are emerging in provinces outside Metro Manila.



Hontiveros noted that the average daily testing for the month of May was at 42,866, less than half the target announced by testing czar Vince Dizon over two months ago on March 30. 





She also flagged the 11.7% positivity rate reported by the Department of Health in its June 1 bulletin, which is more than double 5% — the lower benchmark set by the World Health Organization for a safe economic reopening. 



“Are the targets really being reached or are they just dreams? It is embarrassing to the Filipino people," Hontiveros said in a statement written in Filipino. 



READ: Cases easing in Metro Manila, rising in 10 regions



GCQ 'with heightened restrictions'



President Rodrigo Duterte late Monday night announced that Metro Manila and four nearby provinces or NCR Plus will remain under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions for the entire month of June. The Department of Tourism the following day confirmed that travelers from the so-called NCR Plus bubble are now allowed to vacation in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) until mid-June.



"The IATF has searched the alphabet just to come up with different kinds of community quarantine but they were unable to prepare and strengthen support for our local government units when it comes to mass testing," Hontiveros said. 



"It is obvious that every day we don’t hit our targets adds considerable burden on our already overwhelmed health care system. It also delays the reopening of the economy."



Over a year into quarantine, mass testing pushed anew 



Hontiveros further renewed her call for an “official and national mass testing system," stressing that other countries were able to manage COVID long before they had access to vaccines because they focused on the fundamentals of testing, tracing, and isolating. 



"We need a national mass testing system that would prevent us from drifting so far away from our own goals," she said. 



"Testing is the first and foremost way to suppress coronavirus transmission. When the testing system is in order, other measures can also be taken, such as trace, isolate, and of course, vaccinate." 



READ: Nobody is expecting it to, but Palace says government can't afford to test all Filipinos for COVID-19



Like it has with its testing goals, the government has walked back its tall goals for inoculation, no longer aiming for herd immunity by November but for "population protection." Hontiveros cautioned against this practice, urging the government not to move their targets just "to justify their inadequacy."



Since the government rolled out its vaccination program in March, over 5 million of the country's total 110 million population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 



As of May 26, a total of 1,029,061 people have been fully vaccinated according to the DOH. The figure represents only 0.94% of the country’s total population.



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 TESTING
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      NOVEL COROANVIRUS
                                                      RISA HONTIVEROS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court junks cyberlibel charge vs Ressa after Keng sought case dismissal


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Makati court has dismissed the cyberlibel charge against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa after businessman Wilfredo Keng, private...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pet cat Jon Snow White repatriated to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A domestic short-haired cat named Jon Snow White is the first pet to be repatriated to the Philippines due to the COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No.2 in parts of Luzon due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
PAGASA said the storm is about to make landfall in the vicity of Romblon. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luzon may be on red alert until June 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luzon may be on red alert until June 8


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Luzon grid is expected to experience power outages until next week after another power plant bogged down yesterday, causing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Returning the goodwill: Philippines donating $1 million to covax Facility
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Returning the goodwill: Philippines donating $1 million to covax Facility


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will donate $1 million to the COVAX Facility, the global initiative that provides low-income countries access...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte reluctance to share info on 'drug war' deaths a new roadblock, CHR says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte reluctance to share info on 'drug war' deaths a new roadblock, CHR says


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"At this point, we note that it is still uncertain if the case files of the around 7,000 cases in question, as well as other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NDRRMC: Three reported dead due to 'Dante'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDRRMC: Three reported dead due to 'Dante'


                              

                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
At least three persons are reported dead due to the onslaught of Tropical Depression Dante, the National Disaster Risk Reduction...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Experts advise against antibody testing after vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Experts advise against antibody testing after vaccination


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Getting antibody tests after getting a COVID-19 vaccine is not advisable, medical experts said, as they typically do not paint...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC allows plea bargain on ex-general's plunder case to proceed


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A division of the Supreme Court has lifted the stop order on the Sandiganbayan proceedings on the plea bargaining agreement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Isolated incident' narrative questioned after PNP murder of 52-year-old
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Isolated incident' narrative questioned after PNP murder of 52-year-old


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This one incident was caught on video, but what about the ones that weren't caught? We have to accept that these should be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with