Kids aged 5-17 again barred from leaving homes in Metro Manila, 4 other areas

MANILA, Philippines — Children aged five to 17 years old are again prohibited from leaving their homes as Metro Manila and four other areas shifted to a stricter general community quarantine in the face of the threat of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Malacañang announced Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte hoisted heightened restrictions over the capital region, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte from July 23 until July 31 after the health department confirmed local transmission of the Delta variant.

This means that only individuals aged 18 to 65 years old can leave their homes in those areas.

Metro Manila mayors earlier called on the national government to revoke its policy allowing minors to leave their homes over fears of the Delta variant.

But ahead of Metro Manila reverting to GCQ with heightened restrictions, some local government units including Navotas City have begun enforcing restrictions on minors due to rising cases.

Local health authorities have so far detected 47 cases of the Delta variant, 22 of which are local cases.

The Delta variant was first detected in India and is seen to be driving a significant increase in COVID-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Franco Luna and Christina Mendez/The STAR