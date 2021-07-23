Metro Manila reverts to stricter GCQ after DOH confirms local transmission of Delta variant

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:20 a.m.) — Metro Manila reverted Friday to a stricter general community quarantine, with President Rodrigo Duterte hoisting heightened restrictions in the capital region after the Department of Health confirmed local transmission of the more infectious Delta variant.

Malacañang said Metro Manila, along with Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte will be under GCQ with heightened restrictions from July 23 to July 31.

Children aged five to 17 are again not allowed to leave their homes, Malacañang said, as only people aged 18 to 65 can go outside in areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions.

When the government placed several regions, including Metro Manila, under GCQ with heightened restrictions back in May, only essential travel into and out of these areas were allowed, but public transportation continued to operate.

Capacity in indoor dine-in services were scaled down to 20% and al fresco dining was allowed at 50% seating capacity.

Personal care services not requiring the removal of face masks operated at 30% capacity, along with non-contact sports, outdoor contact sports, games and scrimmages.

Tourist spots within the area were allowed to open at 30% capacity, with strict adherence to minimum public health protocols.

Religious gatherings as well as necrological services for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 were allowed at 10% venue capacity.

Malacañang then said that individuals between 18 to 65 years old can leave their homes in areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Christina Mendez/The STAR