




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Metro Manila mayors urge task force to rethink allowing kids outdoors
An eight-year-old boy shows his appointment slip and other supporting documents to the personnel of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as he secures his national identification card at the LGU-Canopy in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya on Monday. The task force earlier allowed children aged 5 and above to go outdoors in areas under general community quarantine.
The STAR/Victor Martin

                     

                        

                           
Metro Manila mayors urge task force to rethink allowing kids outdoors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 10:41am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's mayors are calling on the national government to revoke its policy allowing minors to leave their homes amid the General Community Quarantine over fears of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. 



Speaking at the televised meeting of the coronavirus task force Monday night, Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said this was the prevailing sentiment at the Metro Manila Council held earlier that day. 





"[National Capital Region] cases are rising and we have three cases of the Delta variant. In fact, the increase is exponential...we're asking the [Inter-Agency Task Force] if it's possible to suspend the policy on five-year-olds and above in Metro Manila for now," Abalos said.



"This is because the ages 5-17 are not yet vaccinated and can possibly become super-spreaders," he also said. 



The government has repeatedly made clear that national pandemic task force policies trump those of local governments despite some leeway on implementation.



READ: What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19



The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Friday, July 9, issued a resolution allowing children five years old and above to go to parks and outdoor areas in places under GCQ and Modified GCQ. 



Some local government units including Navotas City have already begun enforcing restrictions on minors due to rising cases.



According to Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco, the local government unit was "already preparing to implement the said policy" to allow kids outdoors but decided to hold off on it because of the steady rise of COVID cases.



"Our barangays have already sent a list of areas we could open for children. Unfortunately, our cases have gone up that's why we needed to defer its implementation," he said. 





Other cities like Quezon City have since designated open-air locations as ‘Child-Friendly Safe Zones’ where minors five years old and above can engage in outdoor activities, non-contact sports and exercise.



"After months of being confined inside their houses, we saw the need to give minors a chance to go out and get some fresh air in outdoor areas that are deemed safe," said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.



READ: QC gov't designates child-friendly safe zones for minors



The policy-setting MMC said it would issue guidelines on the movement of children in parks, but later said it would take a step back and review the resolution once cases of the Delta variant were announced. 



Although they are not binding, the recommendations of the MMC have historically been mirrored by the coronavirus task force and later approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, himself a former mayor.



"The mayors are one in calling for this. We were unanimous in the vote, and we are ready for the Delta variant," Abalos also said. 



Manila and Caloocan City have said that no Delta variant cases have been detected in their localities.



To date, 1.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines, 47,561 of whom are still active cases. 



Per the Department of Health's latest tally, 35 Delta variant cases have been documented in the country so far. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      METRO MANILA COUNCIL
                                                      METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The camp of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi continues to reach out to Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A vice president is not immune from legal action, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian intensifies; flood alert raised
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian intensifies; flood alert raised


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state weather bureau warned residents of western Luzon yesterday of possible floods and landslides due to monsoon rains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No face-to-face classes yet in school opening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No face-to-face classes yet in school opening


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
There will be no face-to-face classes in public schools when school year 2021-2022 opens on Sept. 13.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP ready to implement stricter lockdown vs Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP ready to implement stricter lockdown vs Delta variant


                              

                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We have all witnessed what happened in India and we do not want the COVID-19 scandal to happen in our country, especially...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana: Chinese navy ship spotted near Palawan left promptly to avoid incident
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana: Chinese navy ship spotted near Palawan left promptly to avoid incident


                              

                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Duterte noted in Filipino that the Chinese navy ship and five Chinese fishing vessels challenged in the area were "easy to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 7 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 7 active Delta cases after retests on 'recovered' patients


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local governments previously tagged the seven as recovered but they are now considered active cases again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eid al-Adha: Duterte praises sacrifice; Robredo highlights shared humanity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eid al-Adha: Duterte praises sacrifice; Robredo highlights shared humanity


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"This day is a celebration of faith and its ability to endow us with the courage to meet any challenge," Robredo said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila administers 1 million COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila administers 1 million COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila city government has administered more than one million vaccines since it started its vaccination rollout against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with