Solon files resolution commemorating Philippines' victory at the Hague
Solon files resolution commemorating Philippines' victory at the Hague

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 6:24pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — On the fifth anniversary of the Philippines' historic arbitral win over China, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon filed a resolution commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Philippine’s historic legal victory.



To recall, the UN-backed the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague unanimously ruled in favor of the Philippines in 2016 and rejected China's sweeping claims over virtually the entire West Philippine Sea area within its so-called nine-dash line. 





“The Philippines’ victory at the Hague should be a lasting reminder that the Filipino is never cowed or daunted, that false promises of economic largesse and military might will not serve to defeat what is right, and that our claims should be valiantly and relentlessly fought for, to ensure that future generations can benefit from the bounty of what is legally ours,” Drilon said in filing Senate Resolution No. 769.



The resolution pointed to what it said was China expansionist tendencies, which “have only grown bolder despite the Arbitral Tribunal’s clear rejection of its broad claims."



Five years after the historic tribunal ruling, Drilon lamented that the country has failed to assert and fully leverage the same in bilateral or multilateral talks with China.



“Despite the filing of diplomatic protests against China’s most recent incursions into Philippine waters, statements have been made downplaying the arbitral award, serving to undermine the international victory which the Philippines has legally and peacefully secured before the PCA,” Drilon said.



The senator urged the Duterte administration "to rally other nations in calling for adherence with the landmark award."



He added that the victory was part of the legacy of the late president Noynoy Aquino. 



“International law is a mechanism which allows smaller states, despite lack of military prowess, to stand on equal footing with wealthier, more powerful states, which the Philippines has aptly and bravely utilized without having to incite war when it brought China to court in 2013,” Drilon said. 



Senators urge concrete action in WPS 



In a separate statement, Sen. Risa Hontiveros called on the Department of National Defense to expedite the building and expansion of facilities in the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea. 



"We need to show China that we will no longer be passive about our 2016 victory. If China does not listen to our call, it may have to see with its own eyes what we want to convey. We tirelessly and repeatedly invoke the Arbitral Ruling in our pronouncements, but we should also complement these words with actions. It is time to act,” Hontiveros said.



As it currently stands, over 200 vessels, likely Chinese, remain moored at the Pagkakaisa (Union) Banks in the West Philippine Sea. 



Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, called the ruling an "incomplete victory," saying much remains to be done amid China's increasing presence in the Southeast Asian region.



"Whatever we have done, or have failed to do, and what we must continue to pursue as part of our prerogatives as a law-abiding, democratic, and sovereign nation under this administration - unfortunately - has accrued little to our 'accumulated advantage' in the South China Sea and in the context of Philippine-China relations," Lacson said in a statement.



"On the contrary, we may have done very little in stemming the tide of an increasing Chinese footprint into the ASEAN region's foreign policy, economy, and security."



'Failed leadership'



Earlier Monday, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro City) also said he filed a similar resolution urging the House of Representatives to declare July 12 of every year as National West Philippine Sea Victory Day to commemorate the victory. 



READ: House urged: Declare July 12 West Philippine Sea Victory Day



Vice President Leni Robredo for her part also lamented what she said was the "five years of missed opportunities" for the Philippine government to assert its claim over the territory. 



Former foreign affairs chief Albert Del Rosario also pointed to President Rodrigo Duterte's "failure of leadership" in managing the West Philippine Sea tensions over the past five years of his presidency, going as far as questioning the chief executive's loyalty to the country. 



President Rodrigo Duterte has asserted that he cannot do anything on the maritime dispute as doing so, he incorrectly claimed, would mean going to war with the regional giant.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 12, 2021 - 8:32am                           


                           

                              
Social media users, including former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, are reporting seeing banners saying "Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China" hanging from overpasses in parts of Metro Manila.



The sightings coincide with the second anniversary of an arbitral tribunal ruling that China's sweeping nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea has no legal basis. The Philippines has opted to play down the ruling and focus on nurturing better political and economic relations with China.






It is unclear who put up the banners, which are a possible reference to a "joke" that President Rodrigo Duterte told Chinese-Filipino business leaders in February. 



"He (Xi) is a man of honor. They can even make us 'Philippines, province of China," we will even avail of services for free," Duterte said in apparent jest. "If China were a woman, I'd woo her."



The Palace said the remark was meant to impress the audience, who were Filipino citizens of Chinese descent.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2021 - 8:32am                              


                              
On the fifth year since the historic arbitral ruling in the South China Sea, the Philippines has yet to take full advantage of it to pursue its national interests, Vice President Leni Robredo says.



"Our fisherfolk remain unable to enter areas that have been the source of livelihood for generations of Filipinos. Alliances that could have been strengthened were allowed to erode, while those who bully their way into our waters have been treated with deference, and at times, subservience. The dream of a regional architecture founded on respect and mutual prosperity has become even more elusive," she says in a statement.



"The Hague ruling is now a definitive part of international law. It cannot be erased from the history books, and cannot be denied despite the unending lies spewed forth by a formidable machinery of disinformation. Filing the case before the tribunal— standing up for what is right, against the economic and military might of a world power— yielded the admiration and respect of the entire world." 



"Today’s commemoration is a reminder, a challenge, and a promise: That if only we can remember, if only we can unite, if only we can rediscover our spirit and once again stand for what is right— we will find, beneath the rubble of cowardice and neglect, our courage, our dignity, and our national pride."

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 11, 2021 - 3:07pm                              


                              
As the Philippines commemorates the fifth anniversary of the July 2016 arbitral ruling, the Liberal Party expresses gratitude to the late president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III for his "good, brave, strong governance."



The opposition party stresses that the Philippines needs a leadership that will uphold the country's rights.



"As we commemorate this landmark ruling, so too do we commemorate the kind of leadership that makes victories like this possible: A leadership founded on the belief that 'The Filipino is worth fighting for,' as opposed to one that cowers and yields to bullies," the LP says in a statement released Sunday, a day before the anniversary of the landmark ruling.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2018 - 3:25pm                              


                              
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in response to criticism from former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario of the Duterte administration's handling of issues in the West Philippine Sea, says: "We do not agree with those who lost control of territory by their confrontational hubris."



He says President Rodrigo Duterte has instead "forged friendship which has obtained benefits for our people, boosted investment and trade for our economy, reduced the threat of conflict, and opened the door to confidence-building talks between ASEAN and China."



He says issues with China are handled through a dialogue between friends and not as an argument between adevrsaries.



"All this time, we are building up our capabilities to eventually assert our sovereign rights and interests. That is the policy that works for our nation," he says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 12, 2018 - 12:18pm                              


                              
The Quezon City government has ordered its Public Safety personnel to remove tarpaulins that refer to the Philippines as a province of China.






In a Palace briefing earlier Thursday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said "enemies of the government" are behind the banners.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Latest



                        

                           

                              

