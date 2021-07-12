Solon files resolution commemorating Philippines' victory at the Hague

MANILA, Philippines — On the fifth anniversary of the Philippines' historic arbitral win over China, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon filed a resolution commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Philippine’s historic legal victory.

To recall, the UN-backed the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague unanimously ruled in favor of the Philippines in 2016 and rejected China's sweeping claims over virtually the entire West Philippine Sea area within its so-called nine-dash line.

“The Philippines’ victory at the Hague should be a lasting reminder that the Filipino is never cowed or daunted, that false promises of economic largesse and military might will not serve to defeat what is right, and that our claims should be valiantly and relentlessly fought for, to ensure that future generations can benefit from the bounty of what is legally ours,” Drilon said in filing Senate Resolution No. 769.

The resolution pointed to what it said was China expansionist tendencies, which “have only grown bolder despite the Arbitral Tribunal’s clear rejection of its broad claims."

Five years after the historic tribunal ruling, Drilon lamented that the country has failed to assert and fully leverage the same in bilateral or multilateral talks with China.

“Despite the filing of diplomatic protests against China’s most recent incursions into Philippine waters, statements have been made downplaying the arbitral award, serving to undermine the international victory which the Philippines has legally and peacefully secured before the PCA,” Drilon said.

The senator urged the Duterte administration "to rally other nations in calling for adherence with the landmark award."

He added that the victory was part of the legacy of the late president Noynoy Aquino.

“International law is a mechanism which allows smaller states, despite lack of military prowess, to stand on equal footing with wealthier, more powerful states, which the Philippines has aptly and bravely utilized without having to incite war when it brought China to court in 2013,” Drilon said.

Senators urge concrete action in WPS

In a separate statement, Sen. Risa Hontiveros called on the Department of National Defense to expedite the building and expansion of facilities in the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea.

"We need to show China that we will no longer be passive about our 2016 victory. If China does not listen to our call, it may have to see with its own eyes what we want to convey. We tirelessly and repeatedly invoke the Arbitral Ruling in our pronouncements, but we should also complement these words with actions. It is time to act,” Hontiveros said.

As it currently stands, over 200 vessels, likely Chinese, remain moored at the Pagkakaisa (Union) Banks in the West Philippine Sea.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, called the ruling an "incomplete victory," saying much remains to be done amid China's increasing presence in the Southeast Asian region.

"Whatever we have done, or have failed to do, and what we must continue to pursue as part of our prerogatives as a law-abiding, democratic, and sovereign nation under this administration - unfortunately - has accrued little to our 'accumulated advantage' in the South China Sea and in the context of Philippine-China relations," Lacson said in a statement.

"On the contrary, we may have done very little in stemming the tide of an increasing Chinese footprint into the ASEAN region's foreign policy, economy, and security."

'Failed leadership'

Earlier Monday, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro City) also said he filed a similar resolution urging the House of Representatives to declare July 12 of every year as National West Philippine Sea Victory Day to commemorate the victory.

Vice President Leni Robredo for her part also lamented what she said was the "five years of missed opportunities" for the Philippine government to assert its claim over the territory.

Former foreign affairs chief Albert Del Rosario also pointed to President Rodrigo Duterte's "failure of leadership" in managing the West Philippine Sea tensions over the past five years of his presidency, going as far as questioning the chief executive's loyalty to the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte has asserted that he cannot do anything on the maritime dispute as doing so, he incorrectly claimed, would mean going to war with the regional giant.