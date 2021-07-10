




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
NUPL lauds SC rules on police body cams but warns vs possible loopholes
File photo shows PNP personnel with a body camera.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file 

                     

                        

                           
NUPL lauds SC rules on police body cams but warns vs possible loopholes

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 5:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of People's Lawyers on Saturday said it was grateful for the Supreme Court's recently issued rules requiring law enforcement to use body cameras while serving warrants but warned that some of its provisions might be open to circumvention on the ground. 



The high court on June 29 issued the Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras which requires law enforcement agents implementing arrest and search warrants to use at least two recording devices for their operations.





The SC cited in its resolution its power to promulgate rules concerning the protection of people’s rights as well as mounting calls for safeguards on rules they claimed have been weaponized against dissenters and activists. 



"Generally, it is grounded on abundant experience and appears to have taken into good account the clamor to address the situations that arise in rights violations," NUPL President Edre Olalia said, referring to the SC's resolution. 



He also noted that the high court "incorporated or included provisions similar to" the following which were recommended by the NUPL: 



    
	
  • submission of recordings during an inquest
    • 
	
  • denial of multiple search warrant applications
    • 
	
  • limiting the scope of the power of courts to issue search warrants only within their judicial region
    • 
	
  • inadmissibility or suppression of seized evidence in searches without use of recording devices
    • 
	
  • protocols when deaths occur
    • 
	
  • use of cameras by witnesses
    • 
	
  • rules on the chain of custody 
    • 







"At the same time, it is clear as well that [the SC] does not want to tie the hands of law enforcement agencies in legitimate and legal searches and arrests," Olalia said.



"It also aimed to preserve the integrity of the process as well as help strengthen the independence of the judiciary and the sound exercise of judicial power and sanction for violations."



NUPL: Some provisions open to evasion



Olalia warned, however, that "some provisions may unwittingly provide gaps, loopholes and opportunities for circumvention on the ground." He said these include: 



    
	
  • the very limited number of minimum mandatory recording devices to be used, leaving open-ended and to a subjective determination "such number as may be necessary to capture and record the relevant incidents during the execution"
    • 
	
  • the non-specification of who among the whole team will actually wear such devices
    • 
	
  • the limited battery life of continuous recording (eight hours, which may be inadequate in some operations)
    • 
	
  • non-liability in case of purported ignorance of malfunction
    • 
	
  • possible dispute as to when to activate the devices at the first instance ("as soon as the officers arrive at the place of arrest or search")
    • 
	
  • instances when the devices are allowed to be turned off
    • 
	
  • opening the option of failing to use the devices "on reasonable grounds"
    • 




"At all events, the proof of the pudding is in the eating, so to speak, and we shall continue to actively cooperate, recommend and even call out as these welcome reforms are tested out there on the ground," Olalia vowed. 



"After all, it is not only a matter of trust and presumptions, but ultimately a matter of experience." 



In May, human rights defenders and the families of detained or killed activists sought from the SC judicial safeguards to protect activists from what they said are abuses of the law. 



They cited a NUPL report released in April which found that there have been 176 work-related attacks on lawyers, including 73 killings, in the past ten years and that the numbers have surged since the start of the Duterte administration.



Of the 104 attacks which took place in the last decade, NUPL said, 86%, involved human rights and public interest lawyers. 



— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLE'S LAWYERS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ivermectin ineffective vs COVID-19 &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ivermectin ineffective vs COVID-19 – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health, citing a recent study in the US, remains steadfast in its position not to recommend Ivermectin as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After World Bank apology, DepEd reiterates commitment to resolving education system issues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After World Bank apology, DepEd reiterates commitment to resolving education system issues


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education on Saturday acknowledged the World Bank’s apology over a report on the Philippine education...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao&rsquo;s PDP-Laban kicks out Cusi, 2 others for &lsquo;backing&rsquo; another political party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao’s PDP-Laban kicks out Cusi, 2 others for ‘backing’ another political party


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan led by Senator Manny Pacquiao has pulled the plug on its vice chairman,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Twin quakes strike waters off Sarangani
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Twin quakes strike waters off Sarangani


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twin quakes struck waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Saturday morning, according to state seismologists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 132,200 more Sputnik V doses land in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
132,200 more Sputnik V doses land in Philippines


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines received Friday night 132,200 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Eleazar orders TWG to incorporate new SC rules on body cams into PNP guidelines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eleazar orders TWG to incorporate new SC rules on body cams into PNP guidelines


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I extend my sincerest gratitude to the Supreme Court...for supporting us in our effort to further professionalize our...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF: LGUs can still require RT-PCR test for travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF: LGUs can still require RT-PCR test for travel


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the government has relaxed travel restrictions, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FCB Manila appoints new president, CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FCB Manila appoints new president, CEO


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Leading advertising agency FCB Manila has announced the appointment of Lizette Santos as its new president and chief executive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World bank apologizes to Philippine government for education report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World bank apologizes to Philippine government for education report


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Bank  issued on Thursday what amounted to a public apology as demanded by Education Secretary Leonor Briones over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP identifies remains of 20th victim in C-130 crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP identifies remains of 20th victim in C-130 crash


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced yesterday the identification of another cadaver from last Sunday’s C-130...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with