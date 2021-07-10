5,675 new coronavirus infections push Philippines caseload to 1.46M
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 5,675 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,467,119.
Active cases: 49,968 or 3.4% of the total
Recoveries: 7,552, pushing total to 1,391,335
Deaths: 96, bringing total to 25,816
More vaccines arrive
The Philippines last night received 132,200 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
They form part of the total 16.2 million vaccines expected to arrive this month, over 3 million of which are single-shot jabs developed by Johnson&Johnson, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.
So far, some 3 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, only 4% of the government’s targeted 70 million for herd immunity, Dr. Ted Herbosa, an adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 told state-run media Thursday.
