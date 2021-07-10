




































































 




   

   









5,675 new coronavirus infections push Philippines caseload to 1.46M
Vendors, delivery drivers and others who work at the night market in Divisoria, Manila wait for their turn to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on July 5, 2021 as the local government starts their night vaccination program which will cater to individuals who cannot go to inoculation sites during daytime.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
5,675 new coronavirus infections push Philippines caseload to 1.46M

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 5,675 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,467,119.





    The Philippines last night received 132,200 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
    
	
    They form part of the total 16.2 million vaccines expected to arrive this month, over 3 million of which are single-shot jabs developed by Johnson&Johnson, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. 
    
	
    So far, some 3 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, only 4% of the government’s targeted 70 million for herd immunity, Dr. Ted Herbosa, an adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 told state-run media Thursday.
    
	
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
