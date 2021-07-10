132,200 more Sputnik V doses land in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received Friday night 132,200 more doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The shots, procured by the national government, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on board a Qatar Airways flight.

Bulk of the new shipment consists of 82,200 doses of the first dose of the vaccine, while the remaining 50,000 doses is allocated for the second dose.

The Philippines is also expecting the delivery of at least 37,800 doses of the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine on Saturday.

The fresh doses bump up the total number of Sputnik V vaccines in the Philippines to a total of 312,200.

The Philippines has so far received 20.7 million doses of COVID-19 from various sources and manufacturers, with a majority of its supply coming from China’s Sinovac. — Xave Gregorio