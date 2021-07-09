Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Philippines logs 5,881 new coronavirus infections
(Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Friday 5,881 more people contracted the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases of the respiratory disease in the country to 1,461,455.
- Active cases: 51,902 or 3.6% of the total
- Recoveries: 3,003, pushing total to 1,383,833
- Fatalities: 70, bringing death toll to 25,720
What's new today?
- The government's pandemic task force eased movement restrictions on children, allowing kids as young as five years old to go outdoors in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.
- The Philippines received a shipment of 1,124,100 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine last night donated by Japan. It will get 2,028,000 more doses of the same jab later today from the COVAX facility.
- The country is setting an ambitious target of vaccinating 90% of all senior citizens in the country by the end of July. So far, only 10.41% of the 8.27 million senior citizens in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated.
