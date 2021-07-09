




































































 




   

   









Philippines logs 5,881 new coronavirus infections
Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines logs 5,881 new coronavirus infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Friday 5,881 more people contracted the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases of the respiratory disease in the country to 1,461,455.



    
	
  • Active cases: 51,902 or 3.6% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 3,003, pushing total to 1,383,833
    • 
	
  • Fatalities: 70, bringing death toll to 25,720
    • 




What's new today?



    
	
  • The government's pandemic task force eased movement restrictions on children, allowing kids as young as five years old to go outdoors in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The Philippines received a shipment of 1,124,100 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine last night donated by Japan. It will get 2,028,000 more doses of the same jab later today from the COVAX facility.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The country is setting an ambitious target of vaccinating 90% of all senior citizens in the country by the end of July. So far, only 10.41% of the 8.27 million senior citizens in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated.
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

