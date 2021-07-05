DOH logs 5,392 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.44 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said 5,392 more individuals contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's total count to 1,441,746.

Today's numbers saw active cases down by 1,114 from July 4's 52,708. Authorities said 10 laboratories did not submit screening results.

Active cases : 51,594 or 3.6% of the total

Recoveries : 6,477, bringing the number to 1,364,960

Deaths: 43, or now 25,192 in total

What's new today?