




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH logs 5,392 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.44 million
This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
DOH logs 5,392 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.44 million

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said 5,392 more individuals contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's total count to 1,441,746.



Today's numbers saw active cases down by 1,114 from July 4's 52,708. Authorities said 10 laboratories did not submit screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 51,594 or 3.6% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 6,477, bringing the number to 1,364,960
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 43, or now 25,192 in total
    • 




What's new today?



    
	
  • Official figures showed the country has administered over 11.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of July 4. Some 2.86 million have completed their shots, while 8.83 million have received their initial dose. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH said it would send additional COVID-19 jabs and antigen test kits to evacuation centers in Taal amid the continued volcanic unrest in the area. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippine National Police told its offices and units to be on the lookout for persons who would fake documents to show they are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • DOH denied it purchased medicines nearing expiration dates, as it sought to refute claims made by Sen. Manny Pacquiao.
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles, California from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with 186 passengers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
By issuing a radio challenge, the Philippine Coast Guard dispersed five Chinese ships and two Vietnamese ships from the Marie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK&rsquo;d for travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK’d for travel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has eased the local travel and quarantine protocols for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 45 dead, 53 hurt in AFP plane crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
45 dead, 53 hurt in AFP plane crash


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 45 people were killed and 53 others injured when a C-130 Hercules military plane crashed after missing the runway...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday lamented that billions of pesos meant for pandemic response programs under the Bayanihan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Briones wants apology from World Bank over unflattering schools report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Briones wants apology from World Bank over unflattering schools report


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The country was insulted and shamed. We expect and look forward to a public apology," Education Secretary Leonor Briones...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandiganbayan clears Revilla of graft in pork barrel cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sandiganbayan clears Revilla of graft in pork barrel cases


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has cleared Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. of his remaining graft cases in relation to his alleged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP: C-130 in Sulu crash not brand new but in 'tip-top' shape
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP: C-130 in Sulu crash not brand new but in 'tip-top' shape


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said the C-130 plane had 11,000 flying hours remaining before its next maintenance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP extends assistance to AFP, PAF after C-130 crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP extends assistance to AFP, PAF after C-130 crash


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The men and women of the Philippine National Police grieve with our brothers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with