This June 22, 2021 photo shows individuals lining up at a mall in Manila to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DOH logs 5,392 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1.44 million
(Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said 5,392 more individuals contracted the COVID-19, bringing the country's total count to 1,441,746.
Today's numbers saw active cases down by 1,114 from July 4's 52,708. Authorities said 10 laboratories did not submit screening results.
- Active cases: 51,594 or 3.6% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,477, bringing the number to 1,364,960
- Deaths: 43, or now 25,192 in total
What's new today?
- Official figures showed the country has administered over 11.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of July 4. Some 2.86 million have completed their shots, while 8.83 million have received their initial dose.
- DOH said it would send additional COVID-19 jabs and antigen test kits to evacuation centers in Taal amid the continued volcanic unrest in the area.
- The Philippine National Police told its offices and units to be on the lookout for persons who would fake documents to show they are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
- DOH denied it purchased medicines nearing expiration dates, as it sought to refute claims made by Sen. Manny Pacquiao.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended