2.6% fully vaccinated in Philippines with 11.7 million COVID-19 doses administered
MANILA, Philippines — Authorities on Monday said the country has administered 11,708,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, four months since the crucial inoculation efforts began.
Official figures as of July 4 showed there are now 2,868,905 Filipinos fully vaccinated, which is around 2.6% of the country's estimated 110 million population. Meanwhile, 8,839,124 have received their initial dose.
Jabs part of the Philippines' rollout are: purchased doses of Sinovac, Sputnik V, and Moderna, as well as AstraZeneca and Pfizer from the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility.
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 05 July 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) July 5, 2021
As of 04 July 2021, 6PM, a total of 11,708,029 doses have already been administered. 8,839,124 have received their first doses while 2,868,905 have already completed the required 2 doses. pic.twitter.com/xg2pXsMECv
The number of individuals who have completed their vaccine remains a fraction of the targeted 50 to 70 million this year by government. But efforts have picked up the pace since it started in March.
In the last seven days, officials said the country had a daily average of 254,141 inoculations.
Vaccinations remain for those in the priority list. Numbers showed 1,156,220 health workers are now fully vaccinated, with 1,714,313 with their initial shot.
Some 788,630 senior citizens also completed their shots, while 2,524,204 got their first dose. The figure among persons with comorbidities are: 897,719 fully vaccinated and 2,993,197 with their first shot.
Last month, the pandemic task force opened inoculations for essential workers, which count about 35 million in the said sub-priority group.
By July 4, there were 26,109 frontline workers complete with their vaccine, and 1,350,979 with their initial dose.
Some cities also recently began vaccinations for members of the indigent population. There are now 227 individuals from the list with two doses, and 256,431 with their first.
As the number of Filipinos with vaccine against COVID-19 grow, an independent panel of experts warned that those with only first dose should remain cautious.
OCTA fellow Guido David said over the weekend that some may have the tendency to go out already "as if it was the old normal," but their protection remains incomplete.
He remarked as well that the country should reach 25 to 30% covered by the jabs first before relaxing more restrictions. With a small number of persons vaccinated, David said it would be early to say that efforts are now having an effect in the country, apart from reducing case fatality rates.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection."
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.
- Total doses administered: 11,708,029
- 1st dose: 8,839,124
- 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
- The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel.
- The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination.
- In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine.
- No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.
This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.
"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.
Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.
"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.
One step closer to the Philippines’ goal of herd immunity? Count us in! One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan are expected to arrive in Manila tentatively on July 8. We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!— Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) June 29, 2021
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.
This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.
Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine
