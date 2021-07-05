




































































 




   

   









DOH denies purchase of near-expiry drugs
Photo from Pixabay shows various kinds of medicines.
DOH denies purchase of near-expiry drugs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 7:57pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health denied Monday the allegation of Sen. Manny Pacquiao that it was purchasing medicines that were about to expire.



In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there are government policies prohibiting DOH from buying drugs nearing their expiration dates.





She said the agency can only accept or procure medicines that have a shelf life of 18 to 24 months.



But in cases of public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 crisis, the DOH can procure supplies that have a shelf life of 12 months.



“I can say that we are not buying supplies like those because we are following the existing policies and laws of the government,” Vergeire said in Filipino.



She added the department is waiting for documents from Pacquiao’s office so “we can appropriately address all of them.”



Last week, the boxer turned politician dared DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III to present the expenses of the department after he accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s challenge to name corrupt officials in his administration.



The health chief called the accusation “baseless.”



Malacañang belittled Monday corruption allegations by Pacquiao, saying his remarks were “useless” and mere “generalized” accusations.



“It’s just watusi, when I thought it would be an atom bomb,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, referring to a popular firecracker in the Philippines. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
