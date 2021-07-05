DOH sends more COVID-19 vaccines to Taal evacuation centers
MANILA, Philippines — More COVID-19 vaccines will be allocated to towns affected by Taal Volcano’s unrest to give additional protection to residents who fled their homes, the Department of Health said Monday.
Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes after Taal Volcano in Batangas ejected steam and magma last week.
“The allocation of vaccines will be increased. We are hoping that by vaccinating individuals and also monitoring them through antigen kits and symptomatic monitoring, we’ll be able to prevent further infections in evacuation centers,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.
Dr. Voltaire Guadalupe, who heads Calabarzon’s health disaster risk reduction and management, said those who are eligible for vaccination will be inoculated.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the public information office of Batangas province said five local governments in Metro Manila donated COVID-19 vaccine doses. These were the cities of Taguig, Quezon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, and Manila.
More test kits
The government also distributed antigen test kits to evacuation centers.
“The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has provided more than enough test kits for the current evacuees,” Guadalupe said.
Some 3,430 individuals, or 925 families, were being housed in 95 evacuation centers in Batangas and Laguna, he said.
Vergeire urged local authorities to place families in separate tents or rooms, if possible, and set up sanitation areas where people can wash their hands. The health official also reminded evacuees to wear face masks at all times.
State volcanologists raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano after a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption occurred on June 29. Phivolcs said “magma extruding from the main crater could drive explosive eruption.”
(Main photo by Philstar.com/Rosette Adel)
State volcanologists record the highest levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano.
As of Sunday afternoon, Phivolcs log at an average of 22,628 tonnes/day and a total of 26 strong and very shallow low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.
"In view of the above, DOST-PHIVOLCS is reminding the public that Alert Level 3 prevails over Taal Volcano and that current SO2 parameters indicate ongoing magmatic extrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding explosions," Phivolcs says in an advisory.
TAAL VOLCANO ADVISORY— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 4, 2021
4 July 2021
4:15 P.M.#TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/2wRjzyT1zD pic.twitter.com/KCrmHmA1RZ
Alert Level 3 is still raised over Taal Volcano as Phivolcs records 31 volcanic earthquakes and weak background tremor in the past 24 hours.
Entering Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays Agoncillo and Laurel, as well as sailing through Taal Lake, is still prohibited.
Phivolcs warns that pyroclastic density currents or base surge, volcanic tsunami and ashfall are possible.
BULKANG TAAL— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 4, 2021
Buod ng 24 oras na pagmamanman
04 Hulyo 2021 alas-5 ng umaga #TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/BkeiKzMqFn pic.twitter.com/EhXjrFCfMF
The government has activated Joint Task Force Taal to help with evacuation and potential relief operations, the Palace says Friday, June 2.
Police and Coast Guard units have also been put on alert for humanitarian and disaster relief operations.
"The Department of Social Welfare and Development Region 4-A is on heightened alert and has stockpiles of relief support consisting of food packs amounting to P1.4 million and non-food items worth P11 million," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also says.
"We ask residents in the areas surrounding the volcano lake to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, cooperate with their local authorities should the need for evacuation arise," he also says.
State volcanologists raise Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano, which means that magmatic intrusion at the main crater may further drive succeeding eruptions.
Phivolcs says the volcano generated a short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume one-kilometerhigh at 3:16 p.m. Thursday.
"PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami," the agency says in a bulletin.
BULKANG TAAL— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) July 1, 2021
Raising ng Alert Level
01 Hulyo 2021#TaalVolcanohttps://t.co/roMPPOBP0Z pic.twitter.com/rY4ZdaqcAU
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology maintains Alert Level 2 status over the Taal Volcano on Monday as it recorded 252 volcanic earthquakes with 17 volcanic tremor episodes in the past 24 hours.
State volcanologists however say they haven't advised people living near the volcano to evacuate yet.
Under Alert Level 2, a volcano is seen under increased unrest. Phivolcs reminds the public that "sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island." — The Filipino Connection/Marlon Luistro
