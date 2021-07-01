â€˜Grave injustice:â€™ Duterte told to recall appointment of new Solcom chief over Dormitorio hazing

‘Grave injustice:’ Duterte told to recall appointment of new Solcom chief over Dormitorio hazing

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:24 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte is being urged to recall the appointment of Maj. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro as the military’s new Southern Luzon commander over the fatal hazing of Darwin parameter which happened under his watch at the Philippine Military Academy.

“These developments are a grave injustice to my late constituent, his family and the people of Cagayan de Oro City,” House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez (Cagayan de Oro City) said Thursday.

“His promotion as Solcom chief shows utter disregard for his serious responsibility, accountability, and failure as commandant of cadets when 4CL Darwin Dormitorio died of hazing in PMA,” the Dormitorio family said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, meanwhile, said Bacarro went through a rigorous selection process and that he had been cleared of any responsibility for the death of Dormitorio.

"Those responsible for the death of Cadet Dormitorio are now facing criminal charges. It would be an injustice to MGEN Bacarro if he is prevented from moving up in the ladder of command for something that he did not commit," Lorenzana said in a statement.

The Dormitorio family said that Bacarro’s promotion should be put on hold while their appeal before the Department of Justice to have him charged remains pending.

Bacarro was the commandant of cadets when Dormitorio died on Sept. 18, 2019. Dormitorio had been maltreated by several of his upperclassmen weeks beforehand.

The Dormitorio family believes that Bacarro had knowledge of these activities but did not do anything about it.

The National Bureau of Investigation filed hazing, torture and murder charges against Bacarro, along with former PMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista, for their supposed failure to prevent further harm towards Dormitorio.

The Baguio City Prosecutor’s Office, however, cleared the two officials who resigned following the uproar due to Dormitorio’s death, ruling that they addressed the issue by ordering an investigation.

But for Rodriguez, a former law dean, Bacarro had direct responsibility over the activities that resulted in Dormitorio’s death.

He also stressed that the anti-hazing law placed great responsibility for any hazing incidents and irregularities on those who have supervision over such activities.

This is the second time Bacarro, a Medal of Valor awardee, earned a promotion since the fatal hazing of Dormitorio.