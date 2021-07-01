




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Parlade resigns as NTF-ELCAC spox to âease pressureâ on body
Southern Luzon commander Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade attends the funeral mass of former President "Noynoy" Aquino at the Church of the Gesú on June 26, 2021 in Quezon City.
Philstar.com/Xave Gregorio

                     

                        

                           
Parlade resigns as NTF-ELCAC spox to ‘ease pressure’ on body

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 12:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Update 3, 2:21 p.m.) — The controversial Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade has resigned as spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial anti-communist task force to “ease pressure” on the body which has been questioned by lawmakers on the legality of the Southern Luzon commander’s appointment as one of its mouthpieces.



“I want to ease the pressure to the NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) principals who are being questioned by legislators for designating me inspite my being in the active service,” Parlade said in a statement.





Parlade insisted that his appointment is constitutional, contrary to the claim of the Senate, which said last March in a report calling for his removal as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson that his appointment violates Section 5, Article XVI of the 1987 Constitution.



That provision in the Constitution states that "no member of the armed forces in the active service shall, at any time, be appointed or designated in any capacity to a civilian position in the government."



Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he is glad that the disagreement between the Senate and the NTF-ELCAC on Paralde’s appointment ended in his resignation.



“Whatever legal discussion or debate on his official designation in a civilian office while still in the active military service has now become moot and academic,” Lacson said.



But for Rep. Ferdinand Gaite (Bayan Muna), it is not enough that Parlade resigns from his position.



"As spokesperson of NTF-ELCAC, Parlade used and abused his position to attack government critics, spread fake news, and red-tag activists and organizations, he should be held accountable for this," Gaite said.



Parlade said he submitted his resignation letter to Duterte “almost a month ago.” Malacañang confirmed that the president has approved his resignation.



The military official vowed that he will continue his fight against communist rebels in “whatever legal way.”



“I want to assure our critics that I am not running away from this fight,” he said.



Parlade courted controversy while he was the NTF-ELCAC’s spokesperson, having baselessly accused various personalities, including leftist lawmakers and celebrities, as being part of the armed communist rebellion.



The practice, known as red-tagging, has been criticized by human rights groups, who have warned that it can expose those tagged as communist rebels to physical harm and even death. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Franco Luna and Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANTONIO PARLADE JR.
                                                      NTF-ELCAC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA reports very few cases of people getting COVID-19 after full vaccination


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Out of the 2.1 million people who completed the recommended two doses as of June 20, only 68 or 0.003% contracted COVID-...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte signs estate tax amnesty extension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte signs estate tax amnesty extension


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday signed Republic Act 11569 extending the estate tax amnesty for another two years or until June...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC junks petition challenging Ombudsman circular restricting access to SALNs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC junks petition challenging Ombudsman circular restricting access to SALNs


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has junked a petition — the first known — challenging the Office of the Ombudsman’s memorandum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Fully vaccinated travelers from these 'green' territories will have shorter quarantine period
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Fully vaccinated travelers from these 'green' territories will have shorter quarantine period


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government's pandemic task has released a list of "green" or low-risk countries and jurisdictions from which travelers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P9 billion unutilized as Bayanihan 2 expires
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P9 billion unutilized as Bayanihan 2 expires


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 expired yesterday with about P9 billion in funds meant for pandemic response...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 200 cops penalized for not going to court hearings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 200 cops penalized for not going to court hearings


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"Our mandate as police does not end with arresting those who break the law," said Eleazar.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA says it repatriated over 1.9K Filipinos from UAE in June
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA says it repatriated over 1.9K Filipinos from UAE in June


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
DFA said 347 of the repatriates from UAE were distressed Filipinos who left Dubai on June 30 through a special chartered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Amid proposal to arm civilians, PNP orders ops vs private armies, loose guns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amid proposal to arm civilians, PNP orders ops vs private armies, loose guns


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“I am directing all police offices and units nationwide to intensify operations against private armed groups and loose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: Senate hearing on Luzon power supply shortages &mdash; Day 2                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: Senate hearing on Luzon power supply shortages — Day 2


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate Committee on Energy on Thursday resume its hearing on the recent spate of rotational blackouts in Luzon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arming civilians may worsen human rights situation in Philippines &mdash; group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arming civilians may worsen human rights situation in Philippines — group


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
New York-based Human Rights Watch said this “dangerous idea” creates additional opportunities for abuse.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with