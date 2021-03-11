#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
File photo shows Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana trying out a sniper rifle during a gun show in 2019.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file

Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson

(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday rejected a call from the Senate to remove a general as spokesperson of the government's anti-communist task force.

The Senate is questioning Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr.'s designation as spokesman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict while being an active member of the military.

An amendment to the commitee report on red-tagging that the Senate approved states that Parlade's appointment violates Section 5, Article XVI of the 1987 Constitution, which stipulates that "no member of the armed forces in the active service shall, at any time, be appointed or designated in any capacity to a civilian position in the Government." 

But Lorenzana, a retired military general himself, said: "I see no violation of the Constitution." He said senators are only complicating the issue by calling for Parlade's dismissal.

Parlade's designation as task force spokesperson has given rise to a situation where he cannot be disciplined for his actions by the Armed Forces of the Philippines' leadership.

Malacañang in a separate briefing later Thursday said it is up to Lorenzana to decide on whether to adopt the Senate's recommendation.

"If you remove General Parlade, then remove the armed forces from the task force as well. This would mean that the armed forces have nothing to do with the NTF-ELCAC, which is not true," Lorenzana said in Filipino.

He did not address, however, the issue that the NTF-ELCAC "is a civilian task force and not a military task force," as noted on Wednesday night by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who chairs the Senate panel on defense. 

AFP: 'No way' to overrule Parlade's statements as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson

Lacson raised this same concern with the Armed Forces of the Philippines during a Commission on Appointments hearing held Wednesday, but Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, AFP chief, said he views the NTF-ELCAC as "not purely" a civilian entity because President Rodrigo Duterte, the commander-in-chief, sits as its chairman. 

"But it's still a civilian office," Lacson said, noting that Duterte and its vice-chairman, National Security Adviser Heregones Esperon, a retired general, are civilians. 

Compounding the questions of legality that surround Parlade's appointment is the fact that his superiors in the military seem unable or unwilling to hold him accountable for dangerous accusations he has made against individuals and groups in his capacity as NTF-ELCAC spokesman.

"Per my verifications, all the statements of Gen. Parlade were authorized by the communication committee of the task force so we support his statements," Sobejana told senators in a mix of English and Filipino. 

"There's no way that we have to overrule such pronouncements." 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

ANTONIO PARLADE JR. DEFENSE SECRETARY DELFIN LORENZANA NTF-ELCAC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House strips Defensor of committee posts
House strips Defensor of committee posts
19 hours ago
Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, an administration lawmaker identified with the previous House speaker, was stripped...
Headlines
fbfb
EU reminds Philippines of pledge to ensure accountability for rights abuses after Calabarzon killings
EU reminds Philippines of pledge to ensure accountability for rights abuses after Calabarzon killings
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday night, the EU delegation said it welcomed the government’s move to investigate the killings...
Headlines
fbfb
OWWA: Hotel budget for returning Pinoys depleted
OWWA: Hotel budget for returning Pinoys depleted
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is seeking an additional P9.8 billion for the hotel accommodation and other needs...
Headlines
fbfb
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
“The policy must be simple to lessen the inconvenience brought to these workers who will still commute during a time...
Headlines
fbfb
No need to revert to MECQ &ndash; Palace
No need to revert to MECQ – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
Despite reports of family clusters being infected by COVID-19, Malacañang reiterated there is no need yet to shift...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
1 hour ago
"If you remove General Parlade, then remove the armed forces from the task force as well. This would mean that the armed forces...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to consider proposal to declare state of emergency over ASF &mdash; Palace
Duterte to consider proposal to declare state of emergency over ASF — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte would look into the proposal of some senators to declare a state of emergency to support the swine...
Headlines
fbfb
Opposition lawmakers urge House to condemn, investigate &lsquo;Bloody Sunday&rsquo; raids
Opposition lawmakers urge House to condemn, investigate ‘Bloody Sunday’ raids
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Eight opposition lawmakers are calling on the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the “Bloody Sunday”...
Headlines
fbfb
Karapatan: Kin of dead in Calabarzon raids victims twice over with late release of remains
Karapatan: Kin of dead in Calabarzon raids victims twice over with late release of remains
3 hours ago
Rights group Karapatan said barring access to the remains is torture of the bereaved.
Headlines
fbfb
DILG to ask additional funds to extend contact tracers' contracts
DILG to ask additional funds to extend contact tracers' contracts
5 hours ago
DILG was able to re-hire only 15,000 contact tracers under a six-month contract this year. 
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with