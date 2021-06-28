




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PCOO out of Palace complex, now renting an office space in Manila City
Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar at a press briefing.
Presidential photo/Ace Morandante

                     

                        

                           
PCOO out of Palace complex, now renting an office space in Manila City

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 3:24pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), the government's lead communication arm, is no longer in the Malacañang compound and is now renting an office space along the United Nations Avenue in Manila.



The agency, the government's lead communication arm, has awarded an P18.5 million lease contract to RHL Properties & Development Corp. last May 24, procurement documents showed.



"Please be informed that, upon the recommendation of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), the contract for the lease of office space for the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) in the amount of eighteen million five hundred sixty-four thousand one Hundred forty-eight pesos & 23/100 (P18,564,148.23) is hereby awarded to you," a letter signed by PCOO Assistant Secretary Ryan Vincent Uy and addressed to RHL read.



A notice to proceed with the lease deal was issued last June 1.



PCOO offices that used to occupy the New Executive Building (NEB) are now at the Times Plaza Building. Sources said the spaces vacated by the PCOO at the NEB would be occupied by units under the Office of the President. 



The Media Accreditation and Relations Office, the Presidential News Desk, the press briefing room, and the press working area remain at the NEB.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE SECRETARY MARTIN ANDANAR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH to improve protocol after video of incorrect vaccination goes viral


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the video, a health worker was seen inserting the needle into the arm of the recipient but she did not push down on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon&rsquo;s &lsquo;uncalled for comments' on-air
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Radio station sorry to Aquino family for Gadon’s ‘uncalled for comments' on-air


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Radio station DZIW on Friday night issued an apology to the family of the late President Benigno Aquino III for the "uncalled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA News denies reporter removed from Palace coverage over Saksi report


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Unrelated to this, Joseph was given another assignment, a move which is common in most, if not all, newsrooms where reporters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gordon looking for 2022 running mate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gordon looking for 2022 running mate


                              

                                                                  By Bebot Sison Jr. |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Richard Gordon is looking for a vice presidential running mate for the May 2022 general elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No recent travel records for fugitive Peter Lim; no guarantee he is still in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Per BI records, there is no record of departure of Peter Go Lim,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said M...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bayan Muna lawmakers want House probe into cyberattacks vs alternative media
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bayan Muna lawmakers want House probe into cyberattacks vs alternative media


                              

                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Lawmakers from the Bayan Muna party-list on Monday called for a House of Representatives inquiry into cyber attacks against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCOO out of Palace complex, now renting an office space in Manila City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCOO out of Palace complex, now renting an office space in Manila City


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Presidential Communications Operations Office, the government's lead communication arm, is no longer in the Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PET orders Robredo to comment on Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PET orders Robredo to comment on Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has directed Vice President Leni Robredo to answer former Sen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawmakers mull funding, liabilities for bills on safety of media, entertainment workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawmakers mull funding, liabilities for bills on safety of media, entertainment workers


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We of course support this measure in principle, but we have to consider what's happening right now. Our employers are doing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1 million more Sinovac vaccine doses arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1 million more Sinovac vaccine doses arrive in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese drugmaker has so far shipped 12 million CoronaVac doses to the country since February.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with