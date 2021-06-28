PCOO out of Palace complex, now renting an office space in Manila City

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), the government's lead communication arm, is no longer in the Malacañang compound and is now renting an office space along the United Nations Avenue in Manila.

The agency, the government's lead communication arm, has awarded an P18.5 million lease contract to RHL Properties & Development Corp. last May 24, procurement documents showed.

"Please be informed that, upon the recommendation of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), the contract for the lease of office space for the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) in the amount of eighteen million five hundred sixty-four thousand one Hundred forty-eight pesos & 23/100 (P18,564,148.23) is hereby awarded to you," a letter signed by PCOO Assistant Secretary Ryan Vincent Uy and addressed to RHL read.

A notice to proceed with the lease deal was issued last June 1.

PCOO offices that used to occupy the New Executive Building (NEB) are now at the Times Plaza Building. Sources said the spaces vacated by the PCOO at the NEB would be occupied by units under the Office of the President.

The Media Accreditation and Relations Office, the Presidential News Desk, the press briefing room, and the press working area remain at the NEB.