Palace remembers former President Aquino as a 'simple public servant'

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday thanked former president Benigno Aquino III for his service to the nation, saying the late chief executive would be remembered as a simple public servant.

"We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III as we extend our condolences on his untimely demise," President Duterte said in a statement read by his spokesman Harry Roque.

"We are grateful for the former president for his contribution and services to the country, and we ask our people to offer a prayer for the eternal repose of the former chief executive. Rest in peace, Mr. President!" he added.

During the start of his press briefing, Roque offered a moment of silence for the late president. Flags in Malacañang were also flown at half-mast to mourn the passing of Aquino.

Roque said the decision on whether to bury Aquino at the Libingan ng mga Bayani would depend on the late president's family. He said he has no information yet on whether a state funeral would be held for Aquino.

Asked what he thought was the greatest legacy of Aquino, Roque replied: "His achievement was first, he served in a democracy and of course, we remember his order against wang-wang and we will always remember him as a simple public servant elected by the people."

Roque urged the public to respect the practice of condoling with people who lost a loved one.

"Let us respect this practice because it (death of a loved one) happens to all Filipinos and we know how painful that experience is," the Palace spokesman said when asked about the online exchanges between supporters of rival political groups.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar thanked Aquino for his "leadership, contributions and public service."

"Our prayers are with the family and friends of former President Aquino for the eternal repose of his soul," he added.