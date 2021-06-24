




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Palace remembers former President Aquino as a 'simple public servant'
File photo of former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III 
The STAR/File photo

                     

                        

                           
Palace remembers former President Aquino as a 'simple public servant'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 5:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday thanked former president Benigno Aquino III for his service to the nation, saying the late chief executive would be remembered as a simple public servant.



"We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III as we extend our condolences on his untimely demise," President Duterte said in a statement read by his spokesman Harry Roque.



"We are grateful for the former president for his contribution and services to the country, and we ask our people to offer a prayer for the eternal repose of the former chief executive. Rest in peace, Mr. President!" he added.



During the start of his press briefing, Roque offered a moment of silence for the late president. Flags in Malacañang were also flown at half-mast to mourn the passing of Aquino.



Roque said the decision on whether to bury Aquino at the Libingan ng mga Bayani would depend on the late president's family. He said he has no information yet on whether a state funeral would be held for Aquino.



Asked what he thought was the greatest legacy of Aquino, Roque replied: "His achievement was first, he served in a democracy and of course, we remember his order against wang-wang and we will always remember him as a simple public servant elected by the people."  



Roque urged the public to respect the practice of condoling with people who lost a loved one.



"Let us respect this practice because it (death of a loved one) happens to all Filipinos and we know how painful that experience is," the Palace spokesman said when asked about the online exchanges between supporters of rival political groups.



Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar thanked Aquino for his "leadership, contributions and public service."



"Our prayers are with the family and friends of former President Aquino for the eternal repose of his soul," he added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOYNOY AQUINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noynoy Aquino in hospital &mdash; reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noynoy Aquino in hospital — reports


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aquino, who stepped down as president in 2016, has kept a low profile since the end of his term of office.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Air Force said Thursday that it has yet to find survivors after one of its new S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators have raised the possibility that some government officials may be profiting from the sale of face shields, noting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors mourn death of former president Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors mourn death of former president Aquino


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fifteenth president of the Philippines died at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City. He was 61 years old.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'His death diminishes us all': Senators remember former president Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'His death diminishes us all': Senators remember former president Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine flag at the Senate is currently flying half-mast as a symbol of mourning for the former president who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says it knows nothing about alleged kickbacks from sale of face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says it knows nothing about alleged kickbacks from sale of face shields


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday insisted that the mandatory wearing of face shields is based on science in the wake of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace remembers former President Aquino as a 'simple public servant'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace remembers former President Aquino as a 'simple public servant'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday thanked former president Benigno Aquino III for his service to the nation, saying the late...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After clearing of rapper, PNP says chain of custody protocols under review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After clearing of rapper, PNP says chain of custody protocols under review


                              

                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Peroramas, his sister, and three other people were arrested in an alleged buy-bust operation in Makati City in September 2019...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Deeply concerning': Health group hits Duterte threat to jail vaccine decliners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Deeply concerning': Health group hits Duterte threat to jail vaccine decliners


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"This once again highlights the administration's vaccine-centric strategy," the Coalition for People's Right to Health said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP boots out cop caught on video shooting elderly woman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP boots out cop caught on video shooting elderly woman


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This is the reason why it took almost a month before this case was resolved—and this is actually one of the fastest,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with