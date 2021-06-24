




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Immigration: US citizens with expired passports may exit Philippines until Dec. 31
A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights. 
The STAR/Rudy Santos, file

                     

                        

                           
Immigration: US citizens with expired passports may exit Philippines until Dec. 31

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 5:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Thursday said American citizens stranded in the Philippines with expired US passports will be allowed to depart the country.



Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued a memorandum directing all bureau personnel assigned in different ports to allow the departure of passengers whose American passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020 and are expiring up to Dec. 31, 2021.





But these expired passports may only be used for departure to the US until the end of the year, Morenete added.



He also ordered the bureau’s tourist visa section and alien registration division “to process all applications for updating of stay and emigration clearance certificates (ECC) of holders of expired US passports upon presentation of a confirmed ticket bound for the USA,” BI said in a statement.



The bureau explained that Morente issued the memorandum in response to a letter from the US Embassy in Manila that relayed the plight of American citizens who are unable to leave the country due to the expiration of their passports.



BI shared that the embassy told them that the US State Department has recently issued guidance that would allow American citizens to fly back to their home country using an expired passport, but only until the end of the year.



“The Embassy said that the State Department worked closely with the Department of Homeland Security and different commercial airlines to implement the measure to assist Americans whose passports expired during the pandemic in countries where passport renewal options at the nearest US embassy or consulate are limited,” the bureau said.



A similar communication was also sent to the Department of Foreign Affairs, it added.



Morente said the US Embassy’s request is deemed valid and extended, but stressed that the rule may only apply to departing passengers. “Those who are planning to remain here or convert their visas still need to present a valid passport,” he said.



The BI chief, however, said that the Embassy had also stressed that its passport services are available and encouraged their citizens to renew their passports prior to departure, if when feasible. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noynoy Aquino in hospital &mdash; reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noynoy Aquino in hospital — reports


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aquino, who stepped down as president in 2016, has kept a low profile since the end of his term of office.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Air Force searches for survivors of Black Hawk training mishap


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Air Force said Thursday that it has yet to find survivors after one of its new S-70i Black Hawk utility helicopters...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators: Are officials profiting from sale of shields?


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators have raised the possibility that some government officials may be profiting from the sale of face shields, noting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors mourn death of former president Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors mourn death of former president Aquino


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fifteenth president of the Philippines died at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City. He was 61 years old.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'His death diminishes us all': Senators remember former president Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'His death diminishes us all': Senators remember former president Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine flag at the Senate is currently flying half-mast as a symbol of mourning for the former president who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says it knows nothing about alleged kickbacks from sale of face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says it knows nothing about alleged kickbacks from sale of face shields


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday insisted that the mandatory wearing of face shields is based on science in the wake of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines grounds Black Hawk fleet after deadly crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines grounds Black Hawk fleet after deadly crash


                              

                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The entire Black Hawk fleet are grounded while the incident is being investigated," Lorenzana said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace remembers former President Aquino as a 'simple public servant'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace remembers former President Aquino as a 'simple public servant'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday thanked former president Benigno Aquino III for his service to the nation, saying the late...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After clearing of rapper, PNP says chain of custody protocols under review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After clearing of rapper, PNP says chain of custody protocols under review


                              

                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Peroramas, his sister, and three other people were arrested in an alleged buy-bust operation in Makati City in September 2019...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Be happy now with Dad and Mom': Family says ex-Pres. Aquino died due to renal disease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Be happy now with Dad and Mom': Family says ex-Pres. Aquino died due to renal disease


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Former President Benigno Aquino III died peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, after having been “in and out”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with