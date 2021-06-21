




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea â€” report
This June 17, 2021 satellite image shows the location of ships, likely Chinese, in Union Banks within Philippine exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.
Simularity via European Space Agency

                     

                        

                           
More than 100 additional ships detected in West Philippine Sea — report

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 8:48pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A large increase in ships within country's exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea has been detected this month, according to a report by a US-based geospatial imagery and data analysis company.



In its 14-page report released on June 20, US-based Simularity noted that the number of ships — likely Chinese — in the Philippine EEZ jumped from 129 to 238, an increase of 109 ships.





"Between mid-May and mid-June 2021, the number of ships within the Union Banks increased from 9 to 236 and the number of ships near Gaven (Burgos) Reef in Tizard Bank decreased from 234 to 71," the report read.






Union Banks, a group of features in the Spratly Islands, is located entirely within the Philippine EEZ, where the country has sovereign rights.



Satellite image released by Simularity showed that a total of 236 ships were in Union Bank as of June 17.



Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, where a government task force spotted 220 Chinese militia ships in March, is also part of Union Banks.






 






 






 






 



 






In May, Simularity reported that approximately 120 Chinese ships are within the Philippine side of the Tizard Bank, also within the country's EEZ.



Satellite images from June 17 showed that 71 ships remain in the Tizard bank.






At least 11 ships were also located in the vicinity of Pag-asa (Thitu) Island, which is under the jurisdiction of the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan.



The Philippines has been conducting rehabilitation and repairs on Pag-asa Island, one of the largest features in the Spratlys. The presence of Chinese militia ships near the island, however, slowed down the construction projects on the island.






The Department of Foreign Affairs had filed multiple diplomatic protests against the lingering presence of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea, in addition to the daily protests it had filed for every day that Beijing refused to withdraw its vessels from Julian Felipe Reef. —  Satellite images from Simularity via European Space Agency


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      SOUTH CHINA SEA
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila mayors hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila mayors hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 Delta variant


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There are [detected] cases, but DOH has monitored them and I think they have contained it as per their report,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOF hires 'fake' Facebook account operator


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Finance has hired the services of a communications strategist whose social media pages were taken down by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects four more cases of Delta COVID-19 variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
So far, Philippine health authorities have detected 17 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says 'multitude of factors' driving rising COVID-19 cases in Visayas, Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says 'multitude of factors' driving rising COVID-19 cases in Visayas, Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there were reports from the department’s regional offices that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Support is growing for the possible tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former defense chief Gilberto “Gibo”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte keeps mandatory use of face shields indoors, outdoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte keeps mandatory use of face shields indoors, outdoors


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president's position follows in a string of confusing pronouncements from officials on the use of face shields since last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace appeals for patience from overseas Filipinos as gov't extends travel ban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace appeals for patience from overseas Filipinos as gov't extends travel ban


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos covered by the repatriation efforts of the government and manning agencies cleared by the quarantine bureau can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators urge support, resources for high-risk areas outside NCR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators urge support, resources for high-risk areas outside NCR


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"When the medical frontliners themselves have sounded off the distress signal, we must listen and act."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5,249 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.36 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5,249 new COVID-19 cases push total to 1.36 million


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Monday reported 5,249 new coronavirus cases to bring its total count to 1,364,239.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: No favoritism in allocation of Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: No favoritism in allocation of Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a briefing Monday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the national government allocates jabs based on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with