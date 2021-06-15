




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Duterte administration 'will never cooperate' with any ICC probe, Palace says
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebration themed "Kalayaan 2021: Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan" at the Bulacan Capitol Grounds in Malolos City, Bulacan on June 12, 2021.
Simeon Celi/Presidential photo

                     

                        

                           
Duterte administration 'will never cooperate' with any ICC probe, Palace says

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2021 - 12:41pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will not cooperate with any International Criminal Court investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed during the course of the "war on drugs" as long as President Rodrigo Duterte is in power, Malacañang said Tuesday.



"The president will never cooperate until the end of his term on June 30, 2022," Harry Roque — the president's spokesman and who used to be known as a human rights lawyer — said in Filipino after outgoing ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sought the court’s clearance to launch a full-blown investigation into the drug war killings.





Roque criticized Bensouda’s decision to move forward and seek an investigation into the drug war as “legally erroneous” and “politically motivated,” accusing the prosecutor, who is stepping down Tuesday, of wanting to prove that she can also go after non-African nationals.



He did not substantiate his claim.



Roque said the Philippines would not be cooperating with any investigation the ICC may authorize as it had pulled out of the court back in March 17, 2019. Bensouda's preliminary examination only covered the period before the Philippines withdrew from the court.



Palace red-tags complainants



Roque also reiterated his claims that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the case and that it should not proceed further as Philippine courts are functioning.



“We do not need foreigners to investigate the drug war because our legal system is functioning in the Philippines,” he said, expressing confidence that the international court will junk Bensouda’s request.



“They will just waste the court’s time and resources because without the cooperation of the Philippine state, they would not be able to build a case except based on hearsay evidence from communists and politicians who are enemies of the president,” he added.



Among those who sent communications with the ICC alleging crimes against humanity are relatives of individuals who died in drug operations, who have been assisted by the frequently red-tagged National Union of People’s Lawyers.



Roque did not substantiate his claim about communist involvement in the ICC case either.



Officials of the Duterte government have often resorted to red-tagging their critics, a practice which rights groups say could potentially lead to harm and even death. Several people have ended up dead after previously being branded as communist rebels and supporters.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FATOU BENSOUDA
                                                      INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dumaguete area of most serious concern outside NCR &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dumaguete area of most serious concern outside NCR – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group has identified Dumaguete City as an “area of most serious concern” outside the National...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miriam&rsquo;s timeless magic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miriam’s timeless magic


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
To those who admired and loved her, she was a “political prophet,” a timeless legacy that every Filipino should...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government urged: Bare vaccine deals, prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government urged: Bare vaccine deals, prices


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators are asking the Duterte administration to fully disclose supply contracts the Philippines has signed with COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions until end-June                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'NCR Plus' under GCQ with restrictions until end-June


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will shift to a full General Community...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says Duterte not ill, merely lost balance due to 'simple misstep'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says Duterte not ill, merely lost balance due to 'simple misstep'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 76-year-old leader lost his balance while on a platform during the celebration of the 123rd anniversary of the Philippines'...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA warns 'drug war' probe may discourage other states from joining ICC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA warns 'drug war' probe may discourage other states from joining ICC


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 10 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"By her act, the outgoing Prosecutor likewise undercuts the attractiveness of the Rome Statute to States that may be considering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan to donate AstraZeneca shots to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan to donate AstraZeneca shots to Philippines


                              

                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Japan will be donating an unspecified number of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines, its envoy to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: Senate hearing on the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: Senate hearing on the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate holds a hearing on Tuesday morning on the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program as the government rolls out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Possible ICC probe a blow vs impunity in 'drug war' killings &mdash; rights groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Possible ICC probe a blow vs impunity in 'drug war' killings — rights groups


                              

                                                                  By Jonathan de Santos |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, has asked the court for permission to proceed with an investigation into alleged extrajudicial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with