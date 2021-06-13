




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Robredo to 1Sambayan: Create spaces for unity, inclusivity in opposition
The online launch of Team Leni Robredo coincides with the country’s commemoration of its 123rd Independence Day.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file

                     

                        

                           
Robredo to 1Sambayan: Create spaces for unity, inclusivity in opposition

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2021 - 2:34pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called on the 1Sambayan coalition to make spaces for other voices for a more unified opposition in the coming 2022 polls. 



Speaking on her weekly radio show Sunday morning, the country's No. 2 said that the opposition cannot thrive without genuine inclusivity.





"Real unity has always been the challenge for me. That's my recommendation to the group: for them to give a space [for other voices]," Robredo said in Filipino. 



"We can't say, 'I want unity, but I only want you.' Because if everyone thinks like that, we won't be able to unite. When we talk about unity, that doesn't just mean unity among people with shared beliefs. That is giving space for others who believe differently than we do."



She made the remark a day after the 1Sambayan unveiled six nominees for the president and vice president positions. Robredo's name was on the list, which also included: 



    
	
  • Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno
    • 
	
  • Sen. Grace Poe
    • 
	
  • House Deputy Speaker Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Batangas 6th District) 
    • 
	
  • Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV
    • 
	
  • House Deputy Speaker Rep. Eddie Villanueva (CIBAC Party-List)
    • 




The coalition was careful to point out that the current roster was only an initial list. 



Coinciding with the country's 123rd Independence Day, Team Leni Robredo, a group of the vice president's supporters urging her to convince her to run for president, held its online launch that same day.



"We are grateful to the organizers of 1Sambayan, because they are the ones who came forward to try to unite the people," Robredo said, though she was careful to reiterate that she had not made a decision yet as she had her hands full focusing on the pandemic. 



"For me, I hope — and this is not just for  1Sambayan, but for all our supporters — that, I don't want to say that because others believe differently, they are bad. It shouldn't be that way. We must understand why they believe this."



READ: To avoid the fate of Otso Diretso, 1Sambayan must go beyond being anti-Duterte



Robredo to supporters: Understand political situation



Academics and political scientists have said that the appeal of leaders like Duterte was borne out of discontentment with post-EDSA rule in the country. 



Duterte, a populist leader who likes to portray himself as a tough-talking man of the people, has had consistently positive approval ratings by different pollsters despite a mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. 



Robredo acknowledged this as she called on her supporters to understand why the general public was attracted to politicians like President Rodrigo Duterte in the last elections.



"We are here not because of the President, but because of the political  situation. He is only the one who gave rise to this kind of political situation. We need to understand that. We need to understand why so many are attracted to the President, why are so many attracted to this kind of politicians," Robredo said.  



"2022 is so important, there is no other way we can push what we want to push, if we do not unite...We must be open again. We must always be open, and we must have space to listen to those others. Because if we are closed, nothing will happen," Robredo also said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden cites enduring friendship with Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
United States President Joe Biden yesterday cited the enduring friendship between the Philippines and the United States as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan unveiled on Independence Day six nominees for president and vice president for the 2022 e...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte hopes for brighter future as Robredo rallies for unity in Independence Day messages


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo told Filipinos in her Independence Day message to unite and draw strength from each other to overcome...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo for president movement launched today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo for president movement launched today


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A group of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo will launch today a movement that aims to convince her to run for president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Militants hold rally protesting China incursions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Militants hold rally protesting China incursions


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Administration critics and militants marked yesterday the 123rd anniversary of the country’s independence from Spain...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,302 new COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,302 new COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Sunday said 7,302 more Filipinos contracted the COVID-19, pushing the total to 1,315,639.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd TV broadcasters get COVID-19 vaccine under A4 list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd TV broadcasters get COVID-19 vaccine under A4 list


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I encourage our teachers and personnel to follow suit for the protection of their children, families and community," said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Citing improved conditions, OCTA backs easing more COVID-19 curbs in NCR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Citing improved conditions, OCTA backs easing more COVID-19 curbs in NCR


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We support that because at this time, the situation in NCR is improving," OCTA fellow Guido David said on easing more COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Group urges release of critically ill political prisoner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group urges release of critically ill political prisoner


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We sincerely ask the government to release Jesus Alegre from prison for humanitarian reasons and let him fight for his life...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP checkpoints to remain amid possible easing of restrictions


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We guarantee that the PNP will maintain heightened measures on border control points," Eleazar said, pointing to the increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with