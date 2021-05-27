




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Witness refutes police claim on scuffle that led to killing of teen with special needs, says city mayor
Photo shows the family of Edwin Arnigo meeting with NBI investigators and Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian. 
Valenzuela City PIO/release

                     

                        

                           
Witness refutes police claim on scuffle that led to killing of teen with special needs, says city mayor

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 5:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A key witness in the shooting of an 18-year-old with special needs has refuted police claim that a scuffle ensued in the raid that led to the killing of Edwin Anigo, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian said Thursday.



In a series of tweets, Gatchalian said a witness, who was also apprehended by the same police suspect in the case, has come forward to the National Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting a probe into the incident.





“He was in close proximity literally less than an arms length away from the victim when it happened. In short, he said there was no scuffle between the victim and the policeman. No agawan ng baril,” he said.






The city mayor also said the witness belied police claim that the shooting happened on the “tupada” site but a few meters away.



“He is very adamant in saying that though he saw is different from the account of the policemen involve[d]. He knows it was accidental because he saw the reaction of the officer after the shooting,” he added.



To recall, Anigo, diagnosed with intellectual disability as a comorbidity to his autism spectrum disorder, was shot dead when police raided a tupada or illegal cockfighting game in Valenzuela City on Sunday.



Gatchalian confirmed that the bullet came from a police officer's weapon, but asserted it was still unclear if the weapon had misfired or the boy was caught in the crossfire. 



Initial police accounts said that the boy lunged for the police officer's weapon and attempted to take his service weapon. It is not clear how the encounter started from the police perspective, but police said that a scuffle ensued. The 18-year-old was shot in the process. 



Arnigo's family asserts that the teenager could not have lunged for the gun, as he had autism and was afraid of police officers. 



The NBI has been tapped to conduct a separate probe into the incident, following the request of the victim’s family. The PNP meanwhile has vowed to cooperate with the bureau.



 One officer involved in the case has been placed under restrictive custody while three others were relieved and transferred to district headquarters. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      REX GATCHALIAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 House justice panel junks impeachment complaint vs Leonen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House justice panel junks impeachment complaint vs Leonen


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Voting 44-0, the House justice committee swiftly dismissed Thursday the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suspect in illegal sale of vaccine surrenders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suspect in illegal sale of vaccine surrenders


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A suspect in the alleged “vaccine-for-sale” scheme in Mandaluyong City surrendered to authorities yesterday after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OVP calls out Palace claim that Robredo suggested infomercial on vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OVP calls out Palace claim that Robredo suggested infomercial on vaccines


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez clarified that the "idea for a vaccine infomercial came from Senator Joel Villanu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH aims for 'population protection' on way to herd immunity vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH aims for 'population protection' on way to herd immunity vs COVID-19


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The original goal of the government is to vaccinate up to 70 million people to achieve herd immunity, or the indirect protection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 West Philippine Sea won't be a major issue in 2022 elections &mdash; chief legal counsel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
West Philippine Sea won't be a major issue in 2022 elections — chief legal counsel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The West Philippine Sea row may not become a major topic during the 2022 elections as voters are more interested in gut issues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Teens won't be included in vaccination program yet due to limited supply &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teens won't be included in vaccination program yet due to limited supply — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that while the vaccination of young people is being studied, vulnerable sectors...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leonen: Dismissal of impeachment rap affirms baselessness of allegations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leonen: Dismissal of impeachment rap affirms baselessness of allegations


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives’ swift junking of the impeachment complaint speaks of the baselessness of allegations against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC, IACAT ink agreement for strengthened partnership to address trafficking in persons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC, IACAT ink agreement for strengthened partnership to address trafficking in persons


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking and the Supreme Court have signed a pact to strengthen policies and programs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to allow Pfizer COVID-19 jab for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to allow Pfizer COVID-19 jab for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said the agency will issue an amendment to the emergency use authorization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: House panel meets on Leonen impeachment complaint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: House panel meets on Leonen impeachment complaint


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The complaint, filed by Edwin Cordevilla, accuses Leonen of failing to file his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with