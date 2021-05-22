




































































 




   







   















Philippines, China resume bilateral talks on South China Sea
This handout photo taken April 14, 2021, and received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) April 15, Philippine coast guard personnel aboard rubber boats and displaying a Philippine flag, patrol past Chinese vessels at Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
Philippines, China resume bilateral talks on South China Sea

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — After a long postponement, the Philippines and China on Friday resumed bilateral talks on the South China Sea amid growing tensions over the critical waterway. 



The Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement said the sixth meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea (BCM) was hosted by the Philippines and held virtually. The BCM was established by President Rodrigo Duterte and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in 2016 to serve as a platform for dialogue on the growing bilateral relationship between the two countries. 





DFA said Friday's meeting was led by Foreign Affairs Acting Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Elizabeth Buensuceso and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao. 



"The two sides had friendly and candid exchanges on the general situation and specific issues of concern in the South China Sea. There was mutual recognition of the importance of dialogue in easing tensions and understanding each country’s position and intentions in the area," the agency said. 



"The Philippines reiterated its long-standing call for full respect and adherence to international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its authoritative interpretation and application – the final and binding 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award." 



China continues to reject the July 2016 ruling of an UNCLOS-backed tribunal that invalidated its nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.



But even as government agencies continue to assert the award amid Chinese incursions in Philippine waters, President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly derided it, insisting that it is "just a piece of paper" and that asserting the country's claim in the West Philippine Sea would lead to war with China. 



He has also banned members of his Cabinet, other than Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr, and presidential spokesman Harry Roque, from discussing the ongoing dispute with China. 



"The Philippines highlighted the progress made in the settlement of the Gem-Ver allision issue involving a Philippine fishing boat and a Chinese vessel," DFA also said. "The Philippine Department of Justice will take the lead in seeking just compensation for the victims in negotiations to be held next month." 



READ: Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver — think tank



"Undersecretary Buensuceso stressed the importance of other complementary bilateral and multilateral platforms in maintaining regional peace and stability such as the ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, the ASEAN Regional Forum, and the East Asia Summit," DFA said.



"Both sides reiterated the importance of the full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and their commitment to the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC)." 



READ: Senators push ‘united stand’, multilateral approach on South China Sea dispute



The Philippines on Tuesday protested China's imposition of a unilateral fishing ban in the South China Sea, noting that it covers areas within the West Philippine Sea where Manila exercises sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction.  



Earlier this month, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported that a total of 287 Chinese maritime militia ships have been sighted over various features near the Municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan, both within and outside the Philippine exclusive economic zone. 



                                                      CHINA
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
                                                      SOUTH CHINA SEA
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
